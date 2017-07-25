All the Food and Drink Deals at the 12th Annual East Passyunk Car Show This Weekend

The 12th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival is back this Sunday, July 30th, with 140 classic, antique, muscle, and show cars, motorcycles, and trucks lining the Avenue.
And to go along all the shiny and chrome are bites from more than 24 restaurants and food trucks, including the brand-new chain tapas bar Barcelona and not-yet-open Pistola’s Del Sur and Manatawny Still Works’ new tasting room.
The best part? Each food vendor is offering at least one food and drink item for the low, low price of just $5.
In addition to the cars and eats, the free festival includes live music and kids’ activities (sand art! bounce house!). It all goes down from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30th. Check out the full list of $5 food and drink deals below.
12th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival
$5 Food and Drink Items
July 30th
Adobe Cafe: $5 dollar nachos, $5 burritos, $5 Mexican fries, $5 dollar margaritas, $5 city wide
B2: $5 special for our Summer new menu: bubble tea, fruit tea, and fruit salad
Bing Bing Dim Sum: $5 cheesesteak bao Buns, $8 Sake Sangria and $5 Shiner Ruby Redbird (beer)
Birra: $5 cheese pizza slices
Black & Brew: $5 draft lattes and Black & Tans – all served cold
Bottle Shop: Beer Tub & Frozen Strawberry Rose Wine POPsicles
Chhaya: To be announced soon
El Sarape: Full outdoor menu to be announced soon
Fuel: Fuel smoothie or juice in a souvenir cup for only $5
Green Olives: Fulaful Sandwhich, Lamb Gyro and Chicken Gyro
Mamma Maria: $5 gnocchi
Manatawny Still Works Craft Spirits and Tasting Room: $5 special cocktails
Marra’s: $5 meatball sandwich on a sarcones roll
Noord: Bitterballen (Dutch fried pork croquettes), $5 Noord punch
Paradiso: $5 arancini, $5 margarita and sangria
Pistola’s Del Sur: Kobe beef tacos, guacamole tortila chips
Plenty Cafe: “Belgian Radler” (St. Bernardus & tarragon lemonade) and Spanish meatball sandwiches (beef & pork, saffron aioli, Manchego, roasted poblanos)
P.O.P.E.: $5 for two hot dogs and fries, $5 Jameson Black Barrel and Cola
P’unk Burger: $5 vegan pulled portobello slider with pulled portobello, punk sauce and vegan coke slaw, $5 beef caprese slider with beef, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze, $5 cheeseburger slider with beef and American cheese
South Philly Bar and Grill: $5 Golden Monkey, $5 doubles IPA and $5 bar bites
Townsend: Porchetta sandwich and a TBD veggie option
Vin Cafe: Single wine taste
