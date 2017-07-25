All the Food and Drink Deals at the 12th Annual East Passyunk Car Show This Weekend

The 12th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival is back this Sunday, July 30th, with 140 classic, antique, muscle, and show cars, motorcycles, and trucks lining the Avenue.

And to go along all the shiny and chrome are bites from more than 24 restaurants and food trucks, including the brand-new chain tapas bar Barcelona and not-yet-open Pistola’s Del Sur and Manatawny Still Works’ new tasting room.

The best part? Each food vendor is offering at least one food and drink item for the low, low price of just $5.

In addition to the cars and eats, the free festival includes live music and kids’ activities (sand art! bounce house!). It all goes down from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30th. Check out the full list of $5 food and drink deals below.

12th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

$5 Food and Drink Items

July 30th

Adobe Cafe: $5 dollar nachos, $5 burritos, $5 Mexican fries, $5 dollar margaritas, $5 city wide

B2: $5 special for our Summer new menu: bubble tea, fruit tea, and fruit salad

Bing Bing Dim Sum: $5 cheesesteak bao Buns, $8 Sake Sangria and $5 Shiner Ruby Redbird (beer)

Birra: $5 cheese pizza slices

Black & Brew: $5 draft lattes and Black & Tans – all served cold

Bottle Shop: Beer Tub & Frozen Strawberry Rose Wine POPsicles

Chhaya: To be announced soon

El Sarape: Full outdoor menu to be announced soon

Fuel: Fuel smoothie or juice in a souvenir cup for only $5

Green Olives: Fulaful Sandwhich, Lamb Gyro and Chicken Gyro

Mamma Maria: $5 gnocchi

Manatawny Still Works Craft Spirits and Tasting Room: $5 special cocktails

Marra’s: $5 meatball sandwich on a sarcones roll

Noord: Bitterballen (Dutch fried pork croquettes), $5 Noord punch

Paradiso: $5 arancini, $5 margarita and sangria

Pistola’s Del Sur: Kobe beef tacos, guacamole tortila chips

Plenty Cafe: “Belgian Radler” (St. Bernardus & tarragon lemonade) and Spanish meatball sandwiches (beef & pork, saffron aioli, Manchego, roasted poblanos)

P.O.P.E.: $5 for two hot dogs and fries, $5 Jameson Black Barrel and Cola

P’unk Burger: $5 vegan pulled portobello slider with pulled portobello, punk sauce and vegan coke slaw, $5 beef caprese slider with beef, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze, $5 cheeseburger slider with beef and American cheese

South Philly Bar and Grill: $5 Golden Monkey, $5 doubles IPA and $5 bar bites

Townsend: Porchetta sandwich and a TBD veggie option

Vin Cafe: Single wine taste

East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival [Official]