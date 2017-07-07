Get Your Spaghetti and Crabs Fix at Little Nonna’s

They’re serving up this saucy summer classic on July 9th and 10th.

Bust our your claw crackers and mallets: Little Nonna’s is bringing the shore to Midtown Village with a special spaghetti and crabs menu this Sunday and Monday.

On July 9th and 10th, chef Marcie Turney and crew will serve up two courses, a seasonal green salad and spaghetti and crabs in either red or white sauce, with garlic bread for the table. The evening’s soundtrack will include old-timey tunes from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Four Seasons.

The dinner is $35 per person, not including tax and gratuity — check out the full menu below. Add on a bottle of sparkling wine (Italian, of course) for $48 or a carafe of house-made sangria or spiked lemonade for $20.

Reservations are recommended, and you can make yours here.

Shared First Course:

Summer salad of gem lettuce, Italian Romano beans, cucumbers, tomato, opal basil and zesty Italian dressing

Second Course:

Guest’s choice of spaghetti and crabs in either a red or white sauce, along with garlic bread for the table

Sparkling Wine, available for $48 per bottle:

Contadi Castaldi, Franciacorta Rose, Lombardy

Denny Bini, Lambrusco dell’Emilia, Emilia-Romagna

House Cocktails, available in $20 carafes:

Rose Sangria with rose wine from Lombardy, strawberry-tarragon syrup, vodka and citrus

Italian Lemonade with citrus vodka, house-squeezed lemonade and thyme syrup

Little Nonna’s [Foobooz]