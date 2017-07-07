Get Your Spaghetti and Crabs Fix at Little Nonna’s

They’re serving up this saucy summer classic on July 9th and 10th.

Photo courtesy of Bondfire Media

Bust our your claw crackers and mallets: Little Nonna’s is bringing the shore to Midtown Village with a special spaghetti and crabs menu this Sunday and Monday.

On July 9th and 10th, chef Marcie Turney and crew will serve up two courses, a seasonal green salad and spaghetti and crabs in either red or white sauce, with garlic bread for the table. The evening’s soundtrack will include old-timey tunes from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Four Seasons.

The dinner is $35 per person, not including tax and gratuity — check out the full menu below. Add on a bottle of sparkling wine (Italian, of course) for $48 or a carafe of house-made sangria or spiked lemonade for $20.

Reservations are recommended, and you can make yours here.

Shared First Course:
Summer salad of gem lettuce, Italian Romano beans, cucumbers, tomato, opal basil and zesty Italian dressing

Second Course:
Guest’s choice of spaghetti and crabs in either a red or white sauce, along with garlic bread for the table

Sparkling Wine, available for $48 per bottle:
Contadi Castaldi, Franciacorta Rose, Lombardy
Denny Bini, Lambrusco dell’Emilia, Emilia-Romagna

House Cocktails, available in $20 carafes:
Rose Sangria with rose wine from Lombardy, strawberry-tarragon syrup, vodka and citrus
Italian Lemonade with citrus vodka, house-squeezed lemonade and thyme syrup

Little Nonna’s [Foobooz]

