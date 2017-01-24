Mission Taqueria Adds A Tasting Menu

Mission Taqueria (the Mexican restaurant and taco specialist that sits atop Oyster House on Sansom Street) has decided that a normal menu full of tacos and other taco-adjacent cuisine is not enough for them. So they’ve gone and created a “tasting menu”–although, really, what they’ve done is create a prix fixe taco menu with a few additional bells and whistles.

We’ve got the menu. Check it out below.

So first, there’s this: 3 courses, $35, and it really does stand as a pretty good way to get to know Mission. The convenient thing about it? If you’ve got a bunch of friends all willing to go for the deal, they can do it for the entire table.

Mission Taqueria Taco Tasting Menu

First:

~ Chips and Three Salsas.

~ North Atlantic Fluke Ceviche with ruby red grapefruit, cucumber, ginger and avocado.

~ Empanadas with grilled plantain, poblano peppers, queso Oaxaca and crema.

Second:

~ Choice of Three Tacos from Mission’s regular a la carte dinner menu.

Dessert:

~ Toasted Coconut Tres Leches with tropical fruit and a mango-lime puree.

Mission is also now offering their “Oaxacan Express” lunch (a cup of soup, three tacos and a non-adult beverage) for just $15–which, if you’re really just in this game for the tacos, is a pretty good deal comparatively.

