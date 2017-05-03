These Women Won Big at Philly’s Third Annual Rad Awards

In its third year, the Rad Awards continues to put a spotlight on Philadelphia’s innovators. When Leah Kauffman founded the online platform Rad-Girls.com four years ago, her mission was to tell the stories of local women in business, tech, media, and the arts. Now the “Rad Girls” squad just keeps getting bigger and the awards ceremony serves to underscore the successes of these women even more.
Tuesday night’s celebration at the Stratus Rooftop Lounge celebrated 13 honorees in categories like “educator of the year” and “activist of the year.” And 2017 is the first year the ceremony had an open nomination process. More than 300 names were submitted.
Here are this year’s Rad Awards honorees:
Nonprofit of the Year
Tracey Welson-Rossman | Founder, TechGirlz
Entrepreneur of the Year
Marla McDermott | Founder and President of The Walnut Club
Technologist of the Year
LeeAnn Kinney | Front-End Developer, Bayada Home Healthcare
Scientist of the Year
Karen Hogan | Biorealize
Artist of the Year
Camae Ayewa | Moor Mother and Girls Rock Philly
Educator of the Year
Ellen Weber | Executive Director, Temple University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute
Product of the Year
The Rungh System | Neha Raman, Founder
Connector of the Year
Yuval Yarden | Philly Startup Leaders & Amplify Philly
Innovator of the Year
Stacey Mosley | Founder & CEO, Fixlist
Storyteller of the Year
Trenae Nuri | Producer, WHYY’s Radio Times
Activist of the Year
Sara Lomax-Reese | President & General Manager, WURD Radio
Rad Guy of the Year
Conrad Benner | Streets Dept
Rad Girl of the Year
Sharron Cooks | Chair, The Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs
Follow @fabiolacineas on Twitter.