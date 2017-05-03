These Women Won Big at Philly’s Third Annual Rad Awards

The event celebrated everything from “entrepreneur of the year” to “storyteller of the year.”

Neha Raman, founder of The Rungh System, takes home the Product of the Year Award. Photo by Roberto Torres.

In its third year, the Rad Awards continues to put a spotlight on Philadelphia’s innovators. When Leah Kauffman founded the online platform Rad-Girls.com four years ago, her mission was to tell the stories of local women in business, tech, media, and the arts. Now the “Rad Girls” squad just keeps getting bigger and the awards ceremony serves to underscore the successes of these women even more.

Tuesday night’s celebration at the Stratus Rooftop Lounge celebrated 13 honorees in categories like “educator of the year” and “activist of the year.” And 2017 is the first year the ceremony had an open nomination process. More than 300 names were submitted. 

Here are this year’s Rad Awards honorees:

Nonprofit of the Year
Tracey Welson-Rossman | Founder, TechGirlz

Entrepreneur of the Year
Marla McDermott | Founder and President of The Walnut Club

Technologist of the Year
LeeAnn Kinney | Front-End Developer, Bayada Home Healthcare

Scientist of the Year
Karen Hogan | Biorealize

Artist of the Year
Camae Ayewa | Moor Mother and Girls Rock Philly

Educator of the Year
Ellen Weber | Executive Director, Temple University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute

Product of the Year
The Rungh System | Neha Raman, Founder

Connector of the Year
Yuval Yarden | Philly Startup Leaders & Amplify Philly

Innovator of the Year
Stacey Mosley | Founder & CEO, Fixlist

Storyteller of the Year
Trenae Nuri | Producer, WHYY’s Radio Times

Activist of the Year
Sara Lomax-Reese | President & General Manager, WURD Radio

Rad Guy of the Year
Conrad Benner | Streets Dept

Rad Girl of the Year
Sharron Cooks | Chair, The Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs

