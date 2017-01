Philadelphia magazine is ceasing publication of new material on Birds 24/7, effective today. The archives will remain online.

We would like to thank the current editors, Josh Paunil and Brandon Gowton, for their hard work and dedication; we wish them well in their next endeavors. We’d also like to recognize the founding editors, Tim McManus and Sheil Kapadia, and the commenters, who made the channel a real community over the past four and a half years.