Eagles Sign Cornerback From The CFL

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Canadian Football League cornerback Mitchell White to a reserve/futures contract, according to an official announcement from the team.

White first broke the news on his Twitter account over the weekend. White is one of eight players the Eagles worked out a few weeks ago.

The 26-year-old cornerback measures in at 5-11, 183 pounds. White attended Michigan State and went undrafted in 2013 before playing for the Montreal Alouettes and the Ottawa Red-Blacks. In three seasons spent in the CFL, White racked up 97 tackles and four interceptions.

The Eagles haven’t been shy to add CFL players to their roster in the past. Last offseason, Philadelphia signed former Edmonton Eskimos cornerback Aaron Grymes. It looked like Grymes was pushing for a roster spot until he suffered a serious injury in the preseason. The Eagles signed Grymes to the active roster during the season before cutting him and putting him on the practice squad.

White will have a chance to compete for a roster spot at a position where the Eagles are currently thin. 2015 and 2016 starter Nolan Carroll is set to be a free agent for the second offseason in a row. The Eagles could also choose to save cap space by cutting Leodis McKelvin.

Click here for more information on the eight players the Eagles signed to reserve/futures contracts last week.