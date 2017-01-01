Eagles-Cowboys Inactives: Jordan Matthews Out

The following Eagles are inactive for their season finale against the Cowboys today at Lincoln Financial Field: Jordan Matthews, Mychal Kendricks, Allen Barbre, Dwayne Gratz, Josh Andrews, Dillon Gordon and Taylor Hart. Isaac Seumalo will start at left guard in place of Barbre and Paul Turner will start in the slot in place of Matthews.

Matthews has been battling an ankle injury for the past few weeks which limited his practice time and affected his performance on game days. Kendricks injured his quadricep on Friday, while Barbre hurt his hamstring against the Giants.

Terrell Watson will be active for the first time this season after the Eagles promoted him from the practice squad, but Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall are expected to get most — if not all — of the snaps at running back.

As for the Cowboys, starting left tackle Tyron Smith, starting cornerback Morris Claiborne, starting right defensive end Tyrone Crawford, starting defensive tackle Terrell McClain, backup defensive tackle Cedric Thornton, backup weakside linebacker Justin Durant and backup left defensive end Demarcus Lawrence are inactive. Tony Romo is active and reportedly expected to play for a series or two.