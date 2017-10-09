If you missed the boat for a summer community-supported agriculture program (CSA), now’s your chance to get in on the farm-fresh veggie game.

In case you aren’t familiar, a CSA usually works like this: You buy a share of a farm’s harvest and, in return, you get a weekly or biweekly delivery of fresh produce that you grab at the nearest pick-up site. Most of the farms we’ve listed below sling a prepaid share for the whole season, but a couple are offering flexible pay-as-you-go options, where you can choose which weeks you want a share and even what items you want in your share. If you want in, sign up now for farm-fresh, local produce throughout the fall and winter.

What to expect: In each box, there will be five to seven veggies, one fruit, a protein (like tofu, eggs, or milk) and one meat item. Occasionally they’ll toss in a treat, like homemade jam or freshly milled grains. You can choose between a meat, vegetarian or vegan share (your choice of small or large), and you can tack on cheese, coffee and bread shares for an additional fee. A large vegetarian share comes with two to four additional vegetables.

Harvest Season: There are 11 biweekly pick-ups between the first week of December and the last week of April. Sign-ups for the winter season are open now.

Pick-up: Pick-ups are made at their (heated) greenhouse on 2501 East Cumberland Street in Fishtown as well as West and South Philadelphia. You can learn more about their locations here.

Cost: $550 for a meat share ($50 per share), $495 for a large vegetarian/vegan share ($45 per share), and $390 for a small vegetarian/vegan share ($35.45 per share).

What to expect: If you order a large share, you’ll received 11 to 13 organic vegetables per week, while the medium share will give you seven to eight items per week. Kale, carrots, onions, and greens are just a few of the goodies you’ll receive. You can also choose from two other shares: the “Omnivore it!” which includes meat, cheese, and local pantry items like sauerkraut and maple syrup, or the “Veganize it!” which includes organic tofu, artisanal bread, and local pantry items. They have plenty of other add-on shares, including fruit, coffee, egg, bread, coffee and more.

Harvest season: Eight weeks, starting the week of October 30 and ending the week of December 18.

Pick-up: You can grab your box in Rittenhouse, Ardmore, Wynnewood, and more.

Cost: A large share is $269, and a medium share is $199. An eight-week share of the Omnivore it! is $208, and the Veganize it! is $132.

What to expect: For this rolling farm share program, you can order your share separately each week with no commitment for the rest of the season. You’re also able to subscribe to a handful of shares. A small farmer’s share comes with five to seven vegetables and one to two fruits, while a large comes with eight to 10 vegetables and one to three fruits. You can expect squash, kale, plums, eggplant, apples, bell peppers, and lots more. An assortment of add-ins are available – you can tack on poultry, seafood, soup, yogurt and more whenever you order. Plus, you can shop a la carte, as long as your total bill reaches at least $28.

Harvest season: Philly Foodworks delivers year-round and will be delivering shares every week of the fall and winter.

Pick-up: They offer plenty of pick-up options including Center City, Old City, Manayunk and more. You can also opt to receive home deliveries for $5 per box if you’re in the city/immediate suburbs and $7.50 if you’re located in the greater suburbs.

Cost: A small share is $32 to $35 per week, and a large is $42 to $45 per week, depending on contents. Cost of add-on shares varies. You can choose to prepay or pay every time you check out.

What to expect: You can sign up for a weekly or biweekly share of about eight organic vegetables. Crawford’s new mini box option contains five to six items either weekly or biweekly. Boxes will include a range from summer crops like tomatoes and peppers at the beginning of fall and shift to fall items like broccoli and squash as the season progresses. Lettuce will be in almost every box. They also offer additional shares of eggs, fruit and yogurt.

Harvest Season: The fall CSA runs 16 weeks from the first week of September through December.

Pick-up: If you’re in the city, the pickup is in either East Philly or Fairmount. Pick-up sites also include Ephrata, Manayunk, Chestnut Hill, and at the farm in East Earl. For a list of all locations, click here.

Cost: A share for 16 weeks is $520, and a bi-weekly share includes 9 boxes for $260. Mini boxes cost $352 weekly or $176 biweekly. For price updates, be sure to check out the price-listing page. Since the fall/winter CSA season already started, the share price will be pro-rated based on when you sign up.

What to expect: This is another CSA that’s great for those with produce commitment issues — it’s totally pay-as-you-go. Each share contains anywhere from five to 15 items that may include berries, greens, eggplant, root veggies, and more. If you like what’s in the share any given week, you can order one.

Harvest season: You can order a share any week until December.

Pick-up: Penn Herb at 601 North 2nd Street or at the farm in Pottstown. See other pickup locations here.

Cost: No major upfront costs here; just pay as you go. Share prices usually run between $20 and $40.

What to expect: A winter vegetable share includes five veggies, delivered to you weekly. The farmers aim to put one salad green and one cooking green in your share, along with potatoes, root vegetables, winter squash, gourmet salsa and other speciality items. They also offer additional shares of mushrooms, dairy, apples, eggs and bread. You can add-on these shares at any point after the season has begun. At the beginning of each week, Taproot will email you with the list of veggies you’ll be receiving, and they even give recipes and cooking tips.

Harvest season: 12 weeks that goes from November through the first full week of February, with a one-week break over the winter holiday.

Pick-up: Taproot offers 12 pick-up locations, including Ardmore, East Passyunk, Old City, and more.

Cost: $300 for a 12-week winter vegetable share and additional shares vary in price.

What to expect: Red Earth Farm is another flexible CSA that offers customizable shares. All you have to do is create an account, purchase a share, and choose your produce each week. Typical share items include cabbage, leeks, tomatoes, kale, squash and broccoli. Red Earth also offers apple, bread, cheese, egg and more additional shares.

Harvest season: The extended fall season begins on November 6 and runs for six weeks.

Pick-up: The farm has plenty of pick-up locations including Bethlehem, Mt. Airy, Ardmore, West Philly, Fairmount and more.

Cost: $153 for a six-week share ($25.50 per week).

What to expect: Every share includes local, organic fruits, veggies, eggs and yogurt, as well as a mix of cheese, meat, bread, granola and other house-made goodies. Green Aisle does not charge for bonus items and their website promises “No overloading you with kale and roots!” They produce artisanal foods like preserves and bean-to-bar chocolate that aren’t normally found in CSA shares.

Harvest season: Three shares are left of Green Aisle’s autumn CSA that runs from September to November. Their winter CSA begins on January 2 and runs until March 15.

Pick-up: Pick-ups are on the 1st and 15th of each month at one of their three Philly locations: Fishtown, Graduate Hospital and East Passyunk.

Cost: To join in on the autumn CSA, they’re offering a prorated rate of $150 for the remaining three shares of the season. The winter CSA is $300 for six bi-monthly shares.

