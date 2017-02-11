Sex in Philadelphia: A Peek at What Really Goes On Behind Closed Doors

In a Philly campus apartment, a student is selling her worn underwear online for weekend spending money. In Center City, a gay man is shaving everything to keep up with the onslaught of hairless, six-packed sex gods on Grindr. And all over the city, people are meeting for steamy sessions of Orgasmic Meditation. (Don’t know what this is? You’re in for a treat.) Welcome to sex in Philly in 2017.
Our always-connected, anything-goes world is changing the way we do it, taking formerly fringe practices mainstream and making it easier than ever for us to get busy. This is what sex in Philly looks like now: how we’re having it, where we’re finding it, and what’s turning us on — and getting us off. Read on. (You know you’re curious.) — Edited by Emily Goulet
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I’m a Cheating Newlywed
The illicit love story of a South Philly bride.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I’m 77 and Having the Best Sex of My Life
A septuagenarian on getting back in the game.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I’m a Sugar Baby
It's not prostitution. It's just the exchange of time, intimacy and, fine, sometimes sex for money. A 20-something dishes on her fruitful arrangement.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: A Secret Dominatrix
A college co-ed on her kinky double life.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: A Parent with Three Kids Under Age 11
The honest conversations that one harried (paranoid) pair of parents has between the sheets.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I Am a Reformed Hookup King
One-night stands in Atlantic City. Sex in the Gallery. A former serial dater on his weird, wild journey to monogamy.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I Practice Orgasmic Meditation
It's sort of like yoga. Without pants. And with lots of stroking.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I Have to Shave What?!
The rules, rituals and work that go into having a gay sex life.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I’m Crushing the College Sex Scene
Navigating life in the casual-sex lane.
Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I Was a Sex-Party Devotee
One man's memories from the swinging life, in which threesomes and orgies aren't reserved for porn stars but for married schoolteachers and, yep, suburban soccer moms.
And More from Our Guide to Sex in Philly …
Your Shame-Free Guide to the Best Philly Sex Shops
The kinkiest, kitschy-est, most luxe and (cough) most discreet places in which to indulge in racy retail therapy.
Sex in the City: Philly’s Juiciest Sex Stories
Think Philly only has sex behind closed doors? Think again. From gyms to SEPTA trains, local witnesses to our urban romps spill their most salacious stories.
Published as “Sex” in the February 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.