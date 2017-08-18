A record 5,300 white-clad guests attended Philadelphia’s sixth-annual Dîner en Blanc on Thursday night in Franklin Square. To attend the pop-up event, which started in Paris in 1988 and is now celebrated worldwide, diners are required to provide their own food, tables, chairs and tablecloths. After the event is finished, guests clean up and must take their personal items and trash with them.

HughE Dillon Danielle Harris and Yuval Yarden, Executive Director at Philly Startup Leaders HughE Dillon Javon Hill, Samantha Messick, Jorey Hill, Nick Marisco, Annie Gottlieb, Timothy Hill and Loretta Hill HughE Dillon Rachel Campbell and Alexis Velazquez HughE Dillon HD1_7329 (Custom) Guests at Diner en Blanc decorate their tables for dinner HughE Dillon HD1_7382 (Custom) Brandon Washington and Natasja van Dijk just got engaged moments before I took this photo of them. HughE Dillon Sharon Johnson and Patrice Berkley HughE Dillon Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran, co-hosts of Diner en Blanc HughE Dillon Elizabeth Duran and Anita Oh HughE Dillon Jen Jaynes and Amanda Healy HughE Dillon Kass Dahlquist, Philly Food Girl on the caroseul at Franklin Square HughE Dillon Erika Collazo and Celeste Collazo HughE Dillon Stephanie Stamler, Jazmin Santillan and Tina Le HughE Dillon HD1_7522 (Custom) Mina Say What, Roberta Pipito, Rick Pipito, Quincy Harris, Ivy Harris and Chef Barbi Marshall HughE Dillon HD1_7560 (Custom) Guests at Diner en Blanc light sparklers signaling dinner is over and dancing will begin Brandon Ryan and Mikey Ticzon HughE Dillon George Brown, Fletia Brown, Adam Spivak and Laura Roesser HughE Dillon HD1_7704 (Custom) Jerome Campbell and Leslie Collins try their hand at miniature golf at Franklin Square HughE Dillon HD1_7105 (Custom) Katie Robinson, Amanda Parlett, Nikki Thompson, Jeanette Geter, Carmen Lennon and Tess Kozul