A record 5,300 white-clad guests attended Philadelphia’s sixth-annual Dîner en Blanc on Thursday night in Franklin Square. To attend the pop-up event, which started in Paris in 1988 and is now celebrated worldwide, diners are required to provide their own food, tables, chairs and tablecloths. After the event is finished, guests clean up and must take their personal items and trash with them.
Danielle Harris and Yuval Yarden, Executive Director at Philly Startup Leaders
Javon Hill, Samantha Messick, Jorey Hill, Nick Marisco, Annie Gottlieb, Timothy Hill and Loretta Hill
Rachel Campbell and Alexis Velazquez
Guests at Diner en Blanc decorate their tables for dinner
Brandon Washington and Natasja van Dijk just got engaged moments before I took this photo of them.
Sharon Johnson and Patrice Berkley
Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran, co-hosts of Diner en Blanc
Elizabeth Duran and Anita Oh
Jen Jaynes and Amanda Healy
Kass Dahlquist, Philly Food Girl on the caroseul at Franklin Square
Erika Collazo and Celeste Collazo
Stephanie Stamler, Jazmin Santillan and Tina Le
Mina Say What, Roberta Pipito, Rick Pipito, Quincy Harris, Ivy Harris and Chef Barbi Marshall
Guests at Diner en Blanc light sparklers signaling dinner is over and dancing will begin
Brandon Ryan and Mikey Ticzon
George Brown, Fletia Brown, Adam Spivak and Laura Roesser
Jerome Campbell and Leslie Collins try their hand at miniature golf at Franklin Square
Katie Robinson, Amanda Parlett, Nikki Thompson, Jeanette Geter, Carmen Lennon and Tess Kozul
