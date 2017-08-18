Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2017

A record 5,300 white-clad guests attended Philadelphia’s sixth-annual Dîner en Blanc on Thursday night in Franklin Square.

A record 5,300 white-clad guests attended Philadelphia’s sixth-annual Dîner en Blanc on Thursday night in Franklin Square. To attend the pop-up event, which started in Paris in 1988 and is now celebrated worldwide, diners are required to provide their own food, tables, chairs and tablecloths. After the event is finished, guests clean up and must take their personal items and trash with them.

 

