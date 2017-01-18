Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s 11th Annual Lemon Ball

This year’s gala raised more than $840,000 for cancer research.

Steve Gibson, David Gibson (an Alex's Hero), and Kim Gibson

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for children with cancer, hosted the 11th Annual Lemon Ball on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. More than 900 guests attended the gala, which this year raised more than $840,000. The evening started off with cocktails while guests bid on silent auction items, then moved to the ballroom for a program, live auction, and dinner. ALSF honored Penn Wynne Elementary School, the school that Alex attended, with the Alex Scott Crystal Cup. The Carpino family, of Swedesboro, N.J., was honored as Stand Host of the Year. Longtime ALSF supporters Mary and Molly Hollway, of Bloomington, Minn., were honored as Volunteers of the Year. To honor Alex’s milestone 21st birthday on January 18th, guests who donated more than $5,000 during the live auction received a plate of Liz Scott’s famous lemon cookies (which are featured in the new ALSF cookbook, Alex’s Table) and bottle of champagne to toast Alex.

