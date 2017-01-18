Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for children with cancer, hosted the 11th Annual Lemon Ball on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. More than 900 guests attended the gala, which this year raised more than $840,000. The evening started off with cocktails while guests bid on silent auction items, then moved to the ballroom for a program, live auction, and dinner. ALSF honored Penn Wynne Elementary School, the school that Alex attended, with the Alex Scott Crystal Cup. The Carpino family, of Swedesboro, N.J., was honored as Stand Host of the Year. Longtime ALSF supporters Mary and Molly Hollway, of Bloomington, Minn., were honored as Volunteers of the Year. To honor Alex’s milestone 21st birthday on January 18th, guests who donated more than $5,000 during the live auction received a plate of Liz Scott’s famous lemon cookies (which are featured in the new ALSF cookbook, Alex’s Table) and bottle of champagne to toast Alex.

HughE Dillon Liz and Jay Scott, the founders of Alex's Lemonade Stand. HughE Dillon Meisha Johnson, Dr. Jen Caudle, Jessica Dean, and Ukee Washington, all of CBS 3's Eyewitness News. Brooke Mulford, age 12, who has Stage 4 neuroblastoma, was checking out the silent auction and looking for new stuffed friends. She has her own foundation, Brooke's Toy Closet, which collects toys for local hospitals. HughE Dillon Lisa and Steve Sturm HughE Dillon Lisa Sammartino and Chris Sammartino HughE Dillon Laura Swartz and Jennifer Lynn Robinson HughE Dillon Steve Gibson, David Gibson (an Alex's Hero), and Kim Gibson HughE Dillon Chip Olson, Stephanie Olson, and Kevin Sbraga. During the live auction, two dinner parties by Sbraga were sold for $11,000 each. HughE Dillon Marquette Zakharovich, Kevin Chemidlin, Joe Harrington, and Rand Alsaadi HughE Dillon Tracy Smith, John DAmelio, John DAmelio, Jr., and Gia D'Amelio HughE Dillon Mario Carpino, Lorenzo Carpino, Anna Carpino, Erika Parker, and Patrick Scott, Jr. The Carpino family was Alex's Lemonade "Stand Host of the Year.". Mario, who is currently in remission, has raised more than $330,000 from his lemonade stand. Missing from the photo is dad Pat Carpino. HughE Dillon Justin Rose and Selena Kowalski HughE Dillon Isabel, Sonia, and Marco Rita HughE Dillon The McAuliffe family: Emily, Charlotte (an Alex's Hero), Tom, and Sherry