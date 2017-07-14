We Would Like to Welcome Jon Dorenbos’ New Wife to Philly

I, for one, can’t wait until the start of Eagles season. No, it’s not because I’ve suddenly become a die-hard fan — I’m one of those annoying fair-weather bandwagoners — but because the new Eagles season will hopefully mean that we’ll get to see Jon Dorenbos’ new wife around town on the regular.

The team’s veteran long snapper, who memorably made it to the finals of the 11th season of America’s Got Talent with his magic act and also onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show, recently married jet-setting blonde head-turner Annalise Dale in a barefoot beach ceremony at the ultra-posh Ocean Golf Course in Cabo Del Sol, Mexico.

The engagement looked fun as well:

Game time! On a beach in Mexico. #weddingday with @missannalisedale #engagementpics A post shared by Jon Dorenbos (@jondorenbos) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

And the honeymoon? Why, Bora Bora, bien sûr!

This trip was amazing. With @annalisedorenbos in paradise @uptopclothing @coltanderson32 #borabora #destinationearth A post shared by Jon Dorenbos (@jondorenbos) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

It’s cute that Dorenbos couldn’t help but post magic videos while on his tropical honeymoon:

Bora Bora Magic – I love this move. @apollorobbins showed me this 15 years ago. #honeymoon A post shared by Jon Dorenbos (@jondorenbos) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

But back to the wedding. The bearded Dorenbos sported a totally beach-appropriate open-shirted white suit. Dale, a Las Vegas casino host turned casino executive, positively oozed sex appeal in some sort of lingerie/wedding-gown hybrid.

Well, I’m sure that’s not what it’s technically called, so I decided to check in with the new editor of Philadelphia Wedding, Sarah Zlotnick.

“Dale’s boho-glam Galia Lahav gown suits the scene pretty spectacularly,” opines Zlotnick. “Cutouts on a curve-hugging silhouette can feel a little risqué, but the overall look works when balanced out with a major train and when worn in a more casual setting like the beach. The lace appliqué portrait neckline also brings a bit of necessary sweetness to the otherwise sexpot look.”

So is this the hot new style in wedding wear?

“Dale is right on trend with the more fashion-forward bridal set, which has been gravitating toward the slinkier designs of Lahav and other Irsaeli brands like Berta Bridal and Mira Zwillinger as of late,” Zlotnick continues. “She’s also not the first to wear Galia when exchanging vows with an NFL player — country singer Jana Kramer also wore Galia when she married former tight end Mike Caussin in 2015.”

Welcome to Philadelphia, Annalise. We look forward to the obligatory Parc sightings.

