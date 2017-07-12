Carson Wentz Launches His Own Charitable Foundation

The Eagles QB’s nonprofit focuses on three of his passions: faith, dogs and the outdoors.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Tuesday announced the launch of his “Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation,” which has a stated mission to “demonstrate the love of God by providing opportunities and support for the less fortunate and those in need.”

AO1 is a phrase that has been promoted by Wentz for years (it’s tattooed on the underside of his right wrist), predating his arrival in Philadelphia. It stands for “Audience of One,” meaning that the deeply religious signal caller is living for an audience of just one person – Jesus.

With that idea in mind, Wentz’s nonprofit has three stated objectives of service derived from some of the quarterback’s deepest passions in life: his faith, enthusiasm for the outdoors and love of dogs.

ANNOUNCEMENT! The AO1 Foundation is officially kicking off! Check the video and go learn more by following the web address below! AO1foundation.org A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

According to a release from the Eagles, the AO1 Foundation will “help support youth in the Philadelphia area by providing service dogs to assist with their development and quality of life, provide hunting and outdoor opportunities for individuals with physical challenges, the underserved and military veterans living in the Midwest and care for and provide food, shelter and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth living abroad.”

In addition, Wentz will also promote the foundation by sharing his testimony, participating in mission trips (like the one he and receiver Jordan Matthews went on to Haiti earlier this year) and continuing to showcase his love for dogs and the outdoors.

You can check out more about the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation here.

