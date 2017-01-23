President Trump Will Be in Center City This Week

Republicans have scheduled a retreat at the Loews Hotel from Wednesday to Friday. Multiple protests are planned.

Put on your pink hats and bring out your gold-plated pitchforks: Donald Trump is going to be in Philadelphia this week.

The Republican Party is holding a retreat at the Loews Hotel in the PSFS Building in Center City. Republicans will gather from Wednesday to Friday, with Trump likely coming to Philadelphia on Thursday.

At the retreat, per the Washington Examiner, Republicans will strategize on how to repeal and find a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. (Just in time!) Paul Ryan promised “a full, exhausting conversation” on the matter. Republicans will also discuss tax code reform legislation at the retreat.

With President Trump in town, multiple protests are planned. A march on the 26th, held by the Center for Popular Democracy, will begin at MSB/Thomas Paine Plaza. Organizers plan to protest Republicans’ stated goal of repealing Obamacare.

Another protest is called Surround the Loews Hotel. Organizers — Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania and Philly Socialists — say they plan to surround the hotel Thursday at 4 p.m. Surely more protests will follow, so if you’re not looking at joining in, you may want to avoid Market East for the second half of this week.