Philly Rep. Dwight Evans Joins Democrats Boycotting Trump’s Inauguration

Evans joins a number of politicians nationwide rallying behind Rep. John Lewis, who announced on Friday that he wouldn’t attend the inauguration.

State Rep. Dwight Evans

Philly Rep. Dwight Evans has joined more than two dozen Democratic members of Congress who plan to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. 

The boycott follows a feud between Trump and Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a highly regarded civil rights icon who has said he won’t be attending the inauguration and that he believes Trump is not a “legitimate president.”

Trump quickly fired back at Lewis on Twitter on Saturday:

Since Trump’s outburst, a number of politicians have announced their support of Lewis and their plans to follow in his footsteps, through both official statements and tweets, generally with the hashtag “IStandWithJohnLewis.”

Evans is the first member of Philadelphia’s — and Pennsylvania’s — congressional delegation to announce that he’ll be skipping the inauguration. A spokesperson for Sen. Bob Casey said he plans to attend the inauguration. Representatives Robert Brady and Brendan Boyle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

