Philly Rep. Dwight Evans Joins Democrats Boycotting Trump’s Inauguration

Evans joins a number of politicians nationwide rallying behind Rep. John Lewis, who announced on Friday that he wouldn’t attend the inauguration.

Philly Rep. Dwight Evans has joined more than two dozen Democratic members of Congress who plan to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA — Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) January 16, 2017

The boycott follows a feud between Trump and Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a highly regarded civil rights icon who has said he won’t be attending the inauguration and that he believes Trump is not a “legitimate president.”

Trump quickly fired back at Lewis on Twitter on Saturday:

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Since Trump’s outburst, a number of politicians have announced their support of Lewis and their plans to follow in his footsteps, through both official statements and tweets, generally with the hashtag “IStandWithJohnLewis.”

Evans is the first member of Philadelphia’s — and Pennsylvania’s — congressional delegation to announce that he’ll be skipping the inauguration. A spokesperson for Sen. Bob Casey said he plans to attend the inauguration. Representatives Robert Brady and Brendan Boyle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

