LGBTQ Event of the Week: Philadelphia Leather Pride

For its charitable gathering of leather and kink fetish, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Philadelphia Leather Pride Night. Enjoy a night that “celebrates and brings together the leather, kink and M/s community.” This expansive event features a cocktail hour, light snacks, a cigar social, a Chinese auction/raffle and a “throwback” leather dance party. Special guests include Ms. Philadelphia Leather 2017 Heather Raquel, Sir Guy DeBrownsville, Jo Arnone, Jim and Arne Grandell-Bennett, and Ms. New Jersey Leather 2017 Velvet Storm. Proceeds from the event will be going to GALAEI. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30th at Voyeur Nightclub, 1221 St. James St. Tickets here.

Other events to check out this week:

FringeArts Festival is happening all weekend long. Click here to see their lineup of LGBTQ shows.

WEDNESDAY
QOTA at P’unk Burger: 6 p.m. at P’unk Burger, 1823 E. Passyunk Ave.

Agitated! : 10 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St.

THURSDAY
Out in Point Breeze: 6 p.m. at Burg’s Hideaway Lounge, 1200 S. 21st St.

FRIDAY
Distorted Diznee: 8 p.m. at Ruba Club, 416 Green St.

SATURDAY
You Can’t Ban Our Stories: Nonbinary Sexualities: 1 p.m. at Ulises, 31 E. Columbia Ave.

Will & Grace Returns GayBINGO!: 7 p.m. at The Gershman Y, 401 S. Broad St.

