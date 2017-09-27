LGBTQ Event of the Week: Philadelphia Leather Pride

And other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

For its charitable gathering of leather and kink fetish, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Philadelphia Leather Pride Night. Enjoy a night that “celebrates and brings together the leather, kink and M/s community.” This expansive event features a cocktail hour, light snacks, a cigar social, a Chinese auction/raffle and a “throwback” leather dance party. Special guests include Ms. Philadelphia Leather 2017 Heather Raquel, Sir Guy DeBrownsville, Jo Arnone, Jim and Arne Grandell-Bennett, and Ms. New Jersey Leather 2017 Velvet Storm. Proceeds from the event will be going to GALAEI. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30th at Voyeur Nightclub, 1221 St. James St. Tickets here.

Other events to check out this week:

FringeArts Festival is happening all weekend long. Click here to see their lineup of LGBTQ shows.

WEDNESDAY

QOTA at P’unk Burger: 6 p.m. at P’unk Burger, 1823 E. Passyunk Ave.

Agitated! : 10 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St.

THURSDAY

Out in Point Breeze: 6 p.m. at Burg’s Hideaway Lounge, 1200 S. 21st St.

FRIDAY

Distorted Diznee: 8 p.m. at Ruba Club, 416 Green St.

SATURDAY

You Can’t Ban Our Stories: Nonbinary Sexualities: 1 p.m. at Ulises, 31 E. Columbia Ave.

Will & Grace Returns GayBINGO!: 7 p.m. at The Gershman Y, 401 S. Broad St.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.