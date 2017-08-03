The Must-See LGBTQ Films at the BlackStar Film Festival

Through August 6th, this year’s BlackStar film festival is screening more than 60 films from black filmmakers from around the world; this year’s theme is “Resistance.” Here’s our day-by-day cheat sheet to the LGBTQ standouts, with descriptions from the films’ directors.

THURSDAY

black enuf*, directed by Carrie Hawks

A queer oddball seeks approval from black peers despite a serious lack of hip-hop credentials and a family that “talks white.” My quest for a Black Card (undeniable acceptance of my racial identity) takes me from Missouri, to New York, and halfway around the world. The film interweaves stories from my great-grandmother’s autobiography, interviews of family & friends, and my hand-drawn memories. We’re all on a quest for acceptance.

FRIDAY

Walk for Me, directed by Elegance Bratton

“Walk For Me” is a contemporary coming-out story set in present-day New York City. Hassan Kendricks is a conflicted teenager torn between his devotion to his single mother and his desire to be himself. When his mother, Andrea, finds women’s underwear and a flyer for a gay ball in her son’s bedroom, she decides to track Hassan down and confront him about his decisions. Arriving at the ball, Andrea only finds a shock: under the wing of his adoptive gay mother, Paris Continental, Hassan has assumed the identity of Hanna. Andrea is confronted by a choice — deny her own son or accept her child for who she really is.

SUNDAY

195 Lewis, directed by Chanelle Aponte Pearson

“195 Lewis” is a dramedy series about a group of friends navigating the realities of being Black, queer, and polyamorous in New York City. Set in the heart of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, the series follows Yuri and Camille as they test the boundaries of their open relationship.

A Broken Appointment, directed by Kaleb D’Aguilar

A vignette. A Relationship. A Rise & Fall. Set to the backdrop of “Epilogue” by Kei Miller, A Broken Appointment explores the dynamic of closeting within a young gay relationship, and how “hiding in the dark” may lead to a destructive end. However, Miller’s poetry attempts to offer some optimism for the ability of relationships to rise again after an unfortunate end.

Intersection, directed by Jackie J. Stone

A couple goes on a road trip in southern Louisiana to support a friend.