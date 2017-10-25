Snack on Scorpion Tacos at El Rey Next Week

El Rey is taking advantage of the American tradition of doing spooky stuff on Halloween and serving up a menu of Mexican dishes featuring proteins that are, let’s say, uncommon here in the States next week.
Starting Monday, October 30th and continuing through Halloween week, chef Dionicio Jiminez is offering an a la carte menu of dishes incorporating ingredients that — while widely consumed in different regions of Mexico — are probably outside of the average American’s comfort zone.
The proteins range from the relatively tame (organ meats, tongue, blood sausage) to insect-based (ants, worms, grasshoppers) to a little unsettling (scorpion — all venom removed, of course). And for dessert, they’re offering hot chocolate and a special Dia de Muertos sweet roll, which contains no arthropods or organ meat.
The menu is available Monday, October 30th through Saturday, November 4th from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. until 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Dia de Muertos Menu 2017
Sesos (brain) con salsa de hormiga chicatana $8
Ravioli with chicatana salsa
Lengua (tongue) veracruzana $10
Veracruz style with rice
Morcilla (blood sausage) $10
Sautéed with squid; potato confit and arbol salsa
Corazon (Heart) $9
Taco with manzano salsa
Chilapitas de chinicuiles y chapulines $12
Worms, grasshoppers with corn, cherry tomato and beans
Tacos de mollegas de res $10
Sweetbreads tacos with arriera salsa
Mole de flores con hormiga chicatana y caracoles $14
Ants, snails with mole
Memelitas de insectos $12
Little masa boats with worms, grasshoppers, crawfish
Tuetanos con escamoles $12
Bone marrow with ant larvae
Tacos de caracol $12
Snail tacos with almonds, peanuts, arbol salsa
Tacos de alacran $14
Scorpion tacos with avocado
Pan de Muerto $7
Day of the Dead bread served with champorrado (hot chocolate)
Natitas Oaxaquenas $6
Oaxacan sugar skulls
