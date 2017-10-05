Barbuzzo Upstairs Serves Up Dinner and a Show

Their Sunday Night Supper Club will feature family-style Italian and a cabaret performance by Karen Gross.

Barbuzzo chef-owner Marcie Turney uses Barbuzzo Upstairs — the Best of Philly-winning event space at 110 South 13th Street – as a test kitchen when she’s not renting it out to private clients.

But on Sunday, October 15th, she and Valerie Safran are opening the space to the public for an Italian feast followed by a performance by Philly-born cabaret singer and comedienne Karen Gross.

Gross has performed at Lincoln Center in New York, the Kimmel Center, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and she’ll debut a new show at Barbuzzo Upstairs. Philadelphia City Paper (RIP) called her “a queen of sophisticated cabaret with a naughty streak” and she’s been compared to Bette Midler, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carole King, so you know she’ll dazzle.

The evening will begin at 5:45 p.m. with a four-course, Big Night-esque Italian meal served family style, followed by a 90-minute performance by Gross.

Tickets are $75, not including drinks, tax and gratuity, with just one seating. Get yours here.

Barbuzzo [Foobooz]

Karen Gross [Official]