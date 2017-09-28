Score a Poutine Cheesesteak at Pat’s Today Only

Shoo Fry is collaborating with Pat’s to raise money for the Spread the Wiz Foundation.

What could possibly make the cheesesteak — Philly’s melty, messy unofficial foodstuff — even more indulgent? How about the addition of cheese curds and gravy?

And you can taste for yourself starting at noon today, when the French fry wizards from Shoo Fry will be serving up a collaborative poutine cheesesteak at Pat’s King of Steaks.

From 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. today, September 28th, Shoo Fry owners Matt and Rachel Baiada will offer up a collaborative poutine cheesesteak, made with Pat’s ribeye and rolls, at the Philly landmark at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue. They’ll also be serving poutine on its own, made with Pat’s fries and Shoo Fry’s gravy and cheese curds.

Both dishes are $10 each, and all proceeds from these menu items will benefit Pat’s owner Pat Olivieri’s Spread the Wiz Foundation, which provides nutrition and cooking education to school-aged kids in the city.

