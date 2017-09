The owners of the renowned gelateria are refocusing the brand.

Sad news for gelato lovers west of the Schuylkill: Capogiro has made the decision to close its location at 3925 Walnut Street.

According to the company, with its 15th anniversary coming up, management wants to refocus the brand and “streamline” the acclaimed gelateria to play to its strength — providing “a true Italian experience.”

After eight years on the bustling Penn campus, the University City shop will serve its last scoops this Saturday, September 30th.

Capogiro [Foobooz]