Ugly Duckling, Blue Duck’s Quirky Sibling, Is Now Open in Market East

And we’ve got the menu.

By  | 

Photo by Alex Jones

Ugly Duckling, Kris Serviss and Joe Callahan’s long-awaited offshoot of northeast Philly’s Blue Duck, is now open at 212 South 11th Street.

This isn’t the growing Blue Duck empire’s first foray into Center City: Blue Duck on Broad opened back in June. Ugly Duckling, however, took a little bit longer — a year past its original opening date — to get right.

Serviss describes Ugly Duckling — with its slim footprint, open kitchen, and cocktail program — as a fun, smaller-scale take take on their burger-and-sandwich centric concept, with “quirky, hip-hop vibes”: childrens’ books share decorative shelf space with LP covers; Spike Lee looks out from EU’s “Da Butt” alongside Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.”

The food is some of the same playful American, with their famous duck fries, burgers, and hot chicken for lunch and dinner plus a few unexpected touches, like pumpkin fettucine and tempura-fried Brussels sprouts. They do breakfast and cocktails, too.

Check out the full menu below.

Ugly Duckling [Foobooz]

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.