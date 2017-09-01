Tomorrow Is International Bacon Day, and Devil’s Den Has You Covered

They're serving up bacony treats on Saturday, September 2nd.

You’re probably headed to the shore or planning a grillout with friends this weekend — as you should be. It’s Labor Day, after all.

But in your quest to get one last bit of summer fun under your belt, don’t let an equally important holiday fall off your radar.

Because tomorrow is International Bacon Day.

And Devil’s Den has a menu of bacony specials to help you celebrate in style all day long. (Hey, summer’s over — you won’t need that beach bod again for like another eight months.)

In addition to some deliciously bacon-centric dishes from the kitchen — think bacon-wrapped chicken skewers, an avocado BLT, BBQ scallops with bacon corn salad — they’re infusing that smoked pork belly into drinks and desserts: their Breakfast Bourbon cocktail and BBQ Beer Bloody Mary are rimmed with bacon salt, and a bacon-infused martini is on offer at the bar, too. And International Bacon Day wouldn’t be complete without a serving of bacon ice cream.

Fill up your bacon reserves for the long weekend ahead from 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, September 2nd, until the kitchen closes at 11 p.m.

Devil’s Den [Foobooz]