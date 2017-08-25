Main & Vine Brings a Northern California Vibe to Villanova

Villanova is getting a new California-focused bistro.

Main & Vine will take over the space previously occupied by Avenue Kitchen (which still has a location open in Glen Mills) and Maia at 789 Lancaster Avenue.

The new menu from chef-owner Jay Stevens will highlight Northern California cuisine in addition to the Italian, Latin, and Asian influences in the region. They’ll also offer a California-centric wine list and Napa Valley-style sourdough pizzas.

Stevens, a Philly-area industry veteran, most recently helmed the King of Prussia outpost of Morton’s The Steakhouse, with past stints at Deterra Restaurant & Wine Bar in Ambler and The Freight House in Doylestown under his belt as well as time working for Starr Restaurants in New York. Kim Strengari of Conshy Girls restaurant group is also a partner in the business.

The space, which is currently being renovated, will include an open floor plan with a 20-plus seat bar and a separate seated counter at the open pizza kitchen. Main & Vine is shooting to open in November of this year.