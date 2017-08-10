Pucker Up for Devil’s Den’s 8th Annual Sour Beer Fest

South Philly craft beer mecca Devil’s Den is celebrating tart, funky sour beers next week: in honor of this year’s Sour Beer Fest, they’re pouring more than 60 varieties from August 12th to August 20th.

On August 12th and 13th, all 17 taps at Devil’s Den will pour funky, fresh sours from local and domestic craft brewers exclusively. Think Impromptu Dance Party Vol. 1 from Perkasie’s Free Will Brewing Company, West Chester-based Levante Brewing’s Blueberry Brett Saison, Switchblade Bikini from Chicago’s Half Acre Brewing, and Dexter, Michigan-based Jolly Pumpkin’s Bamarillo.

From the 14th to the 20th, eight taps will be dedicated to sours, with varieties rotating out as kegs are kicked, and the kitchen will be cooking up specials perfect to pair with sours from executive chef Paul Trowbridge.

Check out the full lineup of sours here.

Devil’s Den [Foobooz]