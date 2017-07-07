Cake Life Combines Desserts, Booze With New Pairing Series

Cake Life Bake Shop wants to help make your summer a sweeter — and boozier — with a weekly dessert and beverage pairing series at their shop at 1306 Frankford Avenue.

Every Thursday from July 13th through August 17th, Cake Life will host a beverage expert, who will walk guests through pairing five different wines, cocktails, or spirits with different desserts. Riley Duffie of New York importer VOS Selections will kick off the series on July 13th with a tasting of five dessert wines and champagnes paired with five desserts specially prepared for the evening.

To give you an idea of the decadence you’re in for, take a look at the list of sweets they’ll pair with the drinks: a fig-blue cheese-prosciutto galette, a strawberry-rhubarb cream puff with vanilla bean custard, chocolate cupcakes with fresh lemon curd, honey teacakes with praline crunch and praline ganache, and a dark chocolate-dulce de leche truffle bar.

The pairing sessions go from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and cost $55 per person. Check out the full schedule below, and get your tickets here.

Cake Life Bake Shop

Summer Dessert & Beverage Pairing Series

July 13th: Dessert Wines and Champagnes with Riley Duffie of VOS Selections

July 20th: Cocktail Pairing with Paul MacDonald (Friday Saturday Sunday), sponsored by Diageo

July 27th: Wine Pairing with Mariel Wega (Skurnik Wine & Spirits)

August 3rd: Cocktail Pairing with Rob Spatola, sponsored by Diageo

August 10th: Wine Pairing with Tim Kweeder (Kensington Quarters) and Jason Malumed (MFW Wine Co.)

August 17th: Liquor Pairing (Scotch and Gin) with Rachel Ewing of Diageo

Cake Life Bake Shop [Foobooz]