Change.Org Petition Calls for Mazzoni CEO, Medical Director to Resign

Two days after the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations (PCHR) released its findings and recommendations on Gayborhood racism, community activists have created a Change.org petition alleging various types of misconduct at HIV/AIDS advocacy organization Mazzoni Center, which is being required by PCHR to provide its board and staff with training on implicit bias and the city’s Fair Practices Ordinance.

PCHR’s report revealed that people of color testified that they have found it difficult to advance at Mazzoni, one of Philly’s largest LGBTQ social-services agencies. Further, the commission found that the organization’s employee handbooks and policies are “inadequate or not properly implemented and leave employees vulnerable to discriminatory practices.” At the press conference unveiling the report on Monday, PCHR executive director Rue Landau also said that Mazzoni’s overall lack of diversity doesn’t reflect the larger community it serves.

In response to these findings and recommendations, the LGBTQ activist group Black and Brown Workers Collective (BBWC) posted a public petition on Change.org calling for Mazzoni’s CEO, Nurit Shein, and medical director, Dr. Robert Winn, to resign.

On social media, one of the activists called out Shein’s remarks in a recent interview for Philly.com, in which she referred to issues raised in the PCHR report as being “more anecdotal than systematic.”

G Philly reached out to Mazzoni Center for a formal statement on the PCHR Gayborhood racism report and the petition. We received the following: