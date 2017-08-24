Herman’s Coffee Now Open in Pennsport
Pennsport just got a shiny new place to caffeinate: Herman’s Coffee opened this morning in a former auto body shop at 1313-17 South 3rd Street.
Proprietor Mat Falco, who opened the spot along with his girlfriend Amy Strauss, was inspired by his grandfather, the titular Herman, as well as past gigs as a barista. Herman would sit in his favorite lawn chair sipping coffee (or, later in the day, beer) in the garage. That chair — which also serves as the cafe’s logo — inspired its red and chrome aesthetic.
And Herman’s isn’t just brewing coffee: coffee consultant Woody DeCasere, co-founder of Souderton-based One Village Coffee, will be roasting custom beans onsite.
In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, the opening menu includes bagels and pastries. Stop by Herman’s from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Herman’s Coffee [Official]
