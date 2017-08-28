Pizzeria Vetri Teams Up With Shake Shack

First, the Vetri Family empire expanded into fast-casual with Pizzeria Vetri. Then, the sale of (most of) the restaurant group to Urban Outfitters took the empire to new, national heights.

But you haven’t truly hit the big time until you’ve collaborated with a fast-casual behemoth like Shake Shack.

Pizzeria Vetri has combined forces with the Shack to create two new Italian-inflected fast-casual bites that will be available at their Philly-area and D.C. outposts.

Pizzeria Vetri locations in Philly and D.C. will serve the SmokeShack Rotolo, a twist on their signature rotolo that’s inspired by the SmokeShack burger: it’s filled with ground beef and smoked Niman Ranch bacon, then topped with the Shack’s cheese sauce and chopped cherry peppers.

And Shake Shack locations in the area are offering the Chick’n Parm, a crispy chicken breast sandwich that’s topped with Pizzeria Vetri’s marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Taste the collabs at the Shake Shacks in University City, Center City, the King of Prussia Mall, and D.C.’s Logan Circle and at Philly-area Pizzeria Vetri locations, including those in King of Prussia and D.C. from this Friday, September 1st through Sunday, September 10th.

