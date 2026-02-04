This Is the Philly Bar for Seahawks Fans (or Just Patriots Haters) This Sunday

Sonny's Cocktail Joint is going all-in on Seattle for the Super Bowl.

Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene.

This Sunday, the Bad Bunny concert — otherwise known as Super Bowl LX — will start at 6:30 p.m. in lovely Santa Clara, California. The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) are set to face off against the New England Patriots (also 14-3), 11 years after the one and only other time that the two teams played each other in the Super Bowl, a game that saw the Patriots victorious with a final score of 28-24. And one Philadelphia bar owner is taking this opportunity to show just how much he, like many of the rest of us, hates the Patriots.

Best of Philly-winning Sonny’s Cocktail Joint (yes, this is the bar across from Bob & Barbara’s that has in its short history a fire that closed it followed by a flood that closed it after it reopened) has decided to go all-in for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, declaring itself a Seahawks bar — notably, for that one night only.

“I fucking hate the Patriots,” says Sonny’s Cocktail Joint co-owner Chris Fetzfatzes, who is also behind South Philly’s Grace & Proper and the late brunchery Hawthornes (RIP). “Tom Brady is a wiener. The whole franchise is a wiener. The Patriots beat us. And the Patriots beat Seattle. So always, always, always, it’s fuck the Patriots.” (Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is, of course, no longer involved with the Patriots, but the hatred for the Patriots will linger for years to come thanks to the team’s previous association. In point of fact, Brady is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and says he is not rooting for the Patriots in this Super Bowl.)

So what does becoming a Seattle Seahawks bar for the Super Bowl and only for the Super Bowl mean exactly? Fetzfatzes explains that there will be Seahawks colors represented by balloons and other decor. Plus, Seahawks swag and some relevant menu additions.

In the cocktail realm, you can enjoy a 12th Man-hattan (at their stadium, Seahawks fans are known as the 12th man), a Darnold Palmer (the last name of the Seahawks quarterback is Darnold), or an Emerald City Last Word (Seattle is nicknamed the Emerald City thanks to all that rain-fueled greenery), each $12.

For food, there’s a Seattle-inspired pizza, “Pike Place Chowder”, and a “Seattle dog.” Hot dogs are already a popular choice at Sonny’s, so Fetzfatzes investigated what the Seattle version of a hot dog is. And it turns out that it involves Philadelphia cream cheese smeared onto a toasted bun. Who knew?

I asked Fetzfatzes if his servers and bartenders would be donning Seahawks caps, shirts and other gear in recognition of the bar’s support for these West Coast birds. He paused for a moment. And then offered: “I think that would be going too far.”