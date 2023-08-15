You Can Drink Aboard a Spooky Pirate Ship on the Delaware River Next Week

The Shipwreck Saloon combines rum-based cocktails with pirate-based spooky stories, all on a historic tall ship docked in Philly.

There are two types of people in August: those holding on for dear life to every minute of summer, scoffing at early PSL release; and those already planning their Halloween costumes, shopping for decorative gourds and sweater-weather cardigans. If you’re in that second group, we’ve got some good news for you. One of the historic tall ships on the Delaware River Waterfront will soon be transformed into a haunted pirate ship … at least for a few days.

The Shipwreck Saloon will take place aboard the Gazela Primerio from August 24th to 27th. The pop-up will combine rum-based cocktails with pirate-based entertainment. Characters named Quartermaster Scarlet, Captain Barret Black and First Mate Ruby (they have backstories and everything) will regale guests with “tales based on the real-life murders and legends of the Pirates of the South Seas” including haunted ships, cursed treasures and more.

The 21-plus event also includes four different cocktails, including the Dead Man’s Daquiri (“topped with a float of blue octopus venom”) and the spiced-rum-based Release the Kraken.

The immersive event comes from the same creative team responsible for Boozy Cauldron and Haunted Tavern pop-ups, and has similar vibes. But the venue in this case is a ship that has a history of its own. The Gazela was built at the turn of the 20th century in Portugal and sailed as a fishing vessel until 1969. It’s currently owned by the Philadelphia Ship Preservation Guild, whose volunteers maintain and operate the ship — it won’t be sailing for the Saloon, but it does still sail.

And while it is generally available for private tours (and events), it’s not usually inhabited by pirates serving you rum and ghost stories. For that, you’ll have to buy a $45 ticket, which includes four cocktails. Tickets are timed and will run evenings on August 24th through August 27th, with additional afternoon reservations available on the 26th and 27th. The Gazela is docked at 301 Columbus Boulevard at Penn’s Landing.