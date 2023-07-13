Barbie-Themed Parties and Pop-Ups in Philly

“Nothing big planned … just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song.” The Barbie movie is already quotable and it’s not even out yet. While the film based on the iconic doll drops July 21st, we’ve (I’m using the royal “we” here, indulge me) been leaning hard into the Barbiecore aesthetic for a year now since the first images appeared online of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in all their neon-hued splendor. A movie this highly anticipated just begs for some tie-in parties, cocktails, pretty much anything pink and fun we can attend, wear, eat or drink. Here’s what Philly’s got planned so far — but keep checking back as we add more places sure to jump on the bandwagon (or Barbie Corvette?) as the movie premieres.

Franky Bradley’s, particularly focused on that “undress me everywhere” line in “Barbie Girl,” is throwing a drag and burlesque show in partnership with Haus of Lickher. Enough said.

$20-$25, July 15th, 7:30 p.m., Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor Street.

Manayunk’s Insta-ready restaurant is the perfect fit for a Barbie takeover — it already has a Pink Room. Well, for one week only, they’re kicking it up a notch in there. The Pink Room? Even pinker. With elevated Barbie decor, soundtrack and activations. To match the Dreamhouse aesthetic? Themed food and drinks, of course. For cocktails, there will be the Bay Breeze-inspired “Malibu Blondie,” a”Blondie Bombshell” raspberry martini, and “Ken’s Kiss” frosé. Come for brunch and enjoy pink pancakes and a “Pretty in Pink” funfetti cake.

Pay-as-you-go, July 17th-28th, Blondie, 4417 Main Street.

And right down the street, Taqueria Amor is coming in hot, making certain that Main Street in Manayunk is the center of the Philly Barbie universe. They’re bringing back their Barbie pop-up from Valentine’s Day, but bigger and better with decor galore, themed food, and “pink-powered” cocktails with names like “Let’s Go Party” and “Dream House.”

Pay-as-you-go, July 20th-30th, Taqueria Amor, 4410 Main Street.

Barbie Movie Soundtrack Preview Parties

It doesn’t come out till July 21st, but the Barbie movie soundtrack is already one of my favorite getting-ready playlists. They’ve been dropping tracks for months, starting with Dua Lipa’s disco-fabulous “Dance the Night Away” to kick off the summer. Since then, Nicki Minaj has continued her lifetime-long Barbie tribute by remixing Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” with Ice Spice, Charli XCX channeled Toni Basil, and album tracks by Lizzo, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and more heavy-hitters have been announced. I’m obsessed. And I’m not the only one: The highly anticipated (and pressed on pink vinyl, obvs) album is launching a listening-party tour at record stores across the country. In Philly, those will be at South Street classic Repo Records and, in the most on-brand tie-in ever, the ’80s-and-’90s-centric Latchkey on East Passyunk. Both parties will be on the evening of July 18th and will have dancing, giveaways and of course the chance to listen to the whole album and pre-order it to take home on July 21st. Even better: Latchkey is promising an “indoor beach party,” so plan your outfit accordingly.

Free, July 18th: Repo Records (506 South Street) at 5:30 p.m. and Latchkey (1502 East Passyunk Avenue) at 6 p.m.

If you’re like Ken and “literally go nowhere without” your rollerblades, this is the party for you. Riot Nerd is coming to Blue Cross RiverRink for a Barbie-themed (and decked-out) skate party full of ’90s bubblegum-pop music spun by DJ Riot Meg. Come in your finest pink Barbiecore — or neon skate Spandex — and skate the night away. There’s no extra cover charge for this party, just the RiverRink’s normal rates ($5 to skate), so if you don’t have that bring-your-own-rollerblades Ken-ergy, it’ll cost you an extra $10 for rentals. No reservations are required if you just want to show up and soak up the vibes.

Free to attend, July 20th, 6-9 p.m., Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 South Columbus Boulevard.

A pink raspberry glitter beer? Say less. But first I’ll say more: It’s only available on draft at the Lab in Fishtown, so get it while it’s … sparkly?

1727 Front Street.

They haven’t announced them yet, but Northern Liberties cookie artists Madison K — who never fail to memorialize every trend, pop-culture reference, sports championship, and whatever else captures our imagination — tell us they’re planning to roll out some very pink, very Barbie treats beginning on July 20th to coincide with the movie premiere. And you can best believe we’ll update this post with photos of those beauties.

800 North 2nd Street.