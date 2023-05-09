The Best Mother’s Day Gifts and Events Around Philly

Whether it’s a fun day with the kids, a relaxing day away from the kids, or something in between, we’ve got ideas to make Mother’s Day special for every mom on your list — even if that mom is you.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you want to celebrate the mothers in your life or enjoy some quality time with (or away from) your own kids, we’ve got you covered. There are so many options beyond brunch (though brunch is great, too!) so make some plans, buy some last-minute gifts, and thank us later.

Northern Liberties bakery Ramona Susan’s has adorable cookie-decorating kits for pre-order now through May 10th, for pickup May 12th through 20th. (Yes, they’re also open on Mother’s Day.) Each $30 kit comes with rolled sugar cookies with royal icing and edible markers to decorate them — so much less messy than icing bags that little hands will inevitably squeeze too zealously. Cookies not your thing? They’ve also got Mother’s Day cakes and cupcakes.

$30, Ramona Susan’s Bake Shop, 1255 Marlborough Street.

Head to The Lawn at uCity Square for a free, gentle yoga session led by Mama’s Wellness Joint, followed by brunch. Children ages infant through school-age are welcome to attend with their caregivers. BYO yoga mats and water bottles. The event is free to attend, though online registration is recommended.

Free, May 13th, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Lawn, 3701 Filbert Street.

Hang out with the goats and enjoy s’mores (and any drinks you bring to this BYOB event) around the fire pit. You can even take them for their bedtime walk! What more can you ask for? The event will also raise money for the Philly Goat Project, with a raffle where you can win original hoof-made goat art. Note that this event is for ages 21 and up. (The only “kids” that will be there are the little goats. Moms can make dad jokes, too. Deal with it.)

$35, May 13th, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh Street.

If you’re anything like me, you have a ton of photos of your kid, but not that many of you — because you’re always the one behind the camera. Well, get in the picture, moms! Book a mini family photo session with Cut + Paste Photo Booth at Kith + Kin. Each $15o session lasts 15 minutes and includes hi-res downloads and single prints from the session, plus a mini bouquet. Book your timeslot online.

$150, May 13th, 9 a.m.-noon, 3060 West Jefferson Street.

If you have small children and plan on spending your Mother’s Day with them, it’ll be much easier if the kids are entertained. So, enjoy a kid-friendly concert at Brooklyn Bowl as the Rock and Roll Playhouse brings the music of The Beatles with a side of fun (think glow-sticks, freeze-dance games and a parachute). Food and drinks will be available during the concert (including beer and cocktails for the grownups). A portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit Femme House, which helps create opportunities for women and gender-expansive individuals in technical fields of music like DJ’ing and production.

$15, May 13th, noon, Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal Street.

If your mom or (future) mother-in-law are looking for some pre-wedding bonding time for Mother’s Day, look no further than Chick Invitations’ delightful Boxbar in Old City. They’re hosting a special “sip and shop” where you can browse getting-ready essentials and create keepsakes for the Big Day. Write wedding-day notes to each other that Boxbar will print on handkerchiefs while you shop. Build a “Mom-Mergency Kit” of wedding-day essentials. Shop getting-ready attire (think: glam robes) for your bridal party and mothers of the bride and groom. And, of course, sip champagne while you shop. Read all about the newly remodeled Boxbar at Philadelphia Wedding.

$30, May 13th, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 214 Race Street.

Get crafty

Spend quality time making something together — you get a gift and a bonding activity all in one!

Sign up for a two-hour Mother’s Day wheel session at Yay Clay!, which includes supplies, instruction, champagne and chocolate for two people. $225, May 12th-14th, 3237 Amber Street.

Or, grab a spot at Terrarium Therapy’s workshop at Love City Brewing on Mother’s Day itself. Make an arrangement in a ceramic planter with succulents and dried florals in the outdoor beer garden. Brunch (and beer, obvs) will be available as well. $49-$60, May 14th, 2-3 p.m., 1023 Hamilton Street.

Book a special spa treatment

There’s nothing like getting pampered at a luxe spa — and the mom in your life deserves it more than anyone. It’s time to enter what Be Well Philly editor Laura Brzyski refers to as your “Rich Mom” era. If you want to really want to splurge, the spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia has a special Ultimate Crystal Experience for the occasion. The package includes a 60-minute Crystal Oil Massage and 75-minute Luminous Crystal Facial, plus a set of Spa Chakra Crystals and a LAGOS Caviar Icon Amethyst Bracelet. The package is available through June 30th, in case Mom can’t make it on Mother’s Day itself because she’s doing one of these other fabulous activities with you.

$775, available though June 30th, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, 1 North 19th Street.

Celebrate revolutionary women

All Mother’s Day weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution, discover the diverse women who played unsung-yet-vital roles on the home front and with armies during the Revolutionary War. Visit the Black Founders exhibit to learn about the trailblazing women of the Forten family. Then, visit the downstairs children’s discovery center to make your own Mother’s Day card inspired by the German art of paper-cutting and by Mary Wood Forten’s friendship album on display in Black Founders. If you come on Mother’s Day proper, you’ll also take home a free carnation.

Free for museum members and kids under 5; $13-$19 for general admission, May 13th & 14th, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 South 3rd Street.

Shop local makers

Whether you need a last-minute Mother’s Day gift or treat, or just want to go shopping with your mom, why not support local businesses and artists while you’re at it? All markets are the day before Mother’s Day and are free to attend.

First up, we’ve got Art Star at Cherry Street Pier all weekend. Over 60 local vendors will be selling a variety of gifts, including jewelry, art, pottery, cards and much more. Plus, three artists will be hosting make-and-take craft workshops throughout the weekend. You can make a colorful pom-pom with local textile artist Janell Wysock ($5), create a springtime pennant with Nimble Craft ($8 to $12); and, on Sunday only, visit Cassie Jones’ on-site studio to make a floral bouquet ($35) for Mother’s Day.

May 13th & 14th, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 121 North Columbus Boulevard.

Keepin’ it Small and Rex at the Royal are teaming up on May 13th to showcase woman-owned small businesses. Shop for your loved ones — and enjoy some snacks and cocktails along the way — with vendors selling candles, soap, flowers, art and more handmade goods. May 13th, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rex at the Royal, 1524 South Street.

And in University City, Olde Kensington Boutique is traveling to Drexel Square for a Mid-Spring Mother’s Day Market. There will be live music, food for sale, and plenty of artists selling unique gifts. Also on site: a flower market area featuring local florists along with an urban beekeeper. May 13th, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Drexel Square Park, 3025 Market Street.