Manayunk Is Throwing a Party, and All Your Dogs Are Invited

Expect treats, obstacle courses, psychic paw readings and more furry fun at this weekend’s Dog Day of Summer.

Calling all good boys and good girls: Manayunk is celebrating our four-legged friends on Saturday, August 20th, with Dog Day of Summer, an afternoon of pet-friendly vendors and activities around the neighborhood.

“Dogs (and dog owners) have always loved Manayunk — all of the trails that come through here, the tow path, the dog-friendly shops and restaurants,” says Joan Denenberg of Manayunk Development Corporation. “We don’t know if it is a post-pandemic effect with all of the new dog owners that came with the stay-at-home society we became, but it has exploded! On any given day, you see so many dogs walking their owners, and Dog Day is just our way of celebrating it.”

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can treat your canine companion to goodies from dog-friendly vendors, a fun visit to the puppy park and agility course, and even “paw readings” by Clairvoyant Monica.

Plus, capture your pet’s adorableness with dog caricatures and a visit to the puppy photo booth.

Be sure to visit Manayunk’s Pet Friendly Dog Bakery if you’re looking for a special treat; but even the non-pup-related businesses of Manayunk are getting involved, offering local sales and restaurant specials during Yappy Hour. (Look for posters in the windows of participating stores.) And you can enter raffles for gift certificates to local restaurants and shops, fitness classes, and pet-themed merchandise — all proceeds benefit Street Tails Animal Rescue, dedicated to helping homeless and abandoned dogs find forever homes.

Speaking of which, if you’re looking to find a furry friend of your own, Saved Me rescue will be bringing adoptable dogs to the party!

A dog-inspired poetry night at Whitman on Walls! at Venice Island Performing Arts Center is also scheduled for 8 p.m., after you’ve had a break for dinner. WoW! will project seven films on a public wall and feature live poets that “speak back” to Whitman, which is pretty interesting in its own right, but the dog-themed poem they’ve got planned certainly sweetens the deal.

Dog Day of Summer is free to attend (pay-as-you-go), and while dogs are the stars, dog-free humans are also invited to join in the fun.

If you can’t make it out this Saturday, come to Manayunk on Thursdays in August for pet-themed Stroll the Street nights featuring vendors, live music, and more as visitors and residents walk, shop, and eat.

Bonus: More Ways to Pamper Your Pooch This Week

If you’re looking to pamper your pooch even more, since August 26th is National Dog Day, book a staycation for a good cause. That day, the Logan Hotel is donating 100 percent of its $75 “pet enhancement fee” (your added cost to bring your dog along) to Morris Animal Refuge, and is donating $2 for every “Salty Dog” drink purchased at their on-site restaurant, Urban Farmer.

Plus, check out our picks for dog-friendly Philly restaurants, and Rittenhouse’s new ice cream parlor just for dogs!