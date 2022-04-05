10 of Philly’s Best Spring Street Festivals to Add to Your Calendar

Get ready to stop traffic, eat your way through your neighborhood, and soak up the sunshine at these spring celebrations.

It’s getting warmer out, events are happening again, and we are entering peak festival season. Every weekend that it’s nice out, it seems some major Philly street will be shut down to traffic and full of people again. But how to choose? Will there be good eats? Almost definitely. Will there be good music? Of course! Will there be puppies? Sometimes!

Bookmark this page, because here are all the street fairs you won’t want to miss this spring. All events are free to attend (and pay-as-you-go for food and other goodies).

Whether you want to spoil your pets or want to find your fur-ever friend, this is the festival for you. Olde Kensington Boutique and Philadelphia Brewing Company are partnering with the PSPCA for a day of pet-themed games, pet vendors, a pet parade (3 p.m.) through the neighborhood, and adoptable pets. Then at 5 p.m., there will be a performance by “pet performers” in Philadelphia Brewing Company’s courtyard. Even better, anyone who adopts an animal at the festival also gets a free gift basket filled with products from the day’s vendors.

April 16th, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Philadelphia Brewing Company, 2440 Frankford Avenue.





Come dressed in your Sunday best and strut down South Street for the return of this Philly tradition after two years off. Meet Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail and their bunny friends for photos before making your way to Headhouse Square for best-dressed contests like best Easter bonnet, best dressed pet, and a category called “Best South Street Razzle Dazzle,” so bring it!

April 17th, 12:30 p.m., parade starts at 5th and South streets, Headhouse Square for best dressed contest.

East Passyunk will bring out its best with five blocks of pay-as-you-go food, cocktails and craft beer, live music, sidewalk sales, and free family fun. Small plates will be specially priced between $3-$6, so you can try a little of everything. In addition, there will be craft vendors, live bands and entertainment throughout the festival, including kids’ activity zones up and down the street.

April 24th, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., East Passyunk Avenue from Broad to Dickinson streets.

Another April 24th food event for you in a different part of town! Over 50 food trucks and gourmet food vendors (including a farm stand) will shut down Main Street so you can eat your way through Manayunk. Vendors will be incorporating strawberries into their dishes for a springtime twist. In addition to the mobile food vendors, Manayunk restaurants and businesses will be offering specials, and festival-goers of all ages can enjoy live music at Green Lane, Cotton Street, and Shurs Lane.

April 24th, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Street, Manayunk.

From furniture to art, find unique and handmade home goods at this annual street fair. This year sees the addition of a Sustainability Hub, which features makers and organizations working for a more sustainable Philly including Farmer Jawn Philly and YaFavTrashman. In addition to the over 150 home and garden vendors lining the avenue, you’ll find delicious food, boutique shopping, and live music on two stages. Stagecrafters Theater will also hold performances and activities at 8130 Germantown Avenue, including circus arts, tarot card readings, and a Jack and the Beanstalk play for kids (hourly from 1-3 p.m.) Want more kids’ activities? Head to Jenks (8301 Germantown Avenue) for a Kid Zone with face painting, games, and crafts.

May 1st, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue.

A giant, all-ages outdoor block party takes over South Street with food, live music, and artists selling their creations. In conjunction with the festival, Brauhaus Schmitz will host its annual Maifest, with German beers, music, dancers and a maypole. There will also be the Kids Zone with fun games and play areas for little ones, plus Atomic City will host Free Comic Book Day.

May 7th, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., South Street from 2nd to 8th streets.

From main stage acts to singer-songwriters to kids’ tunes, come to Roxborough to rock out all day. Head to Ridge Avenue for the main stage, plus food trucks and arts and craft vendors. You can also see classic cars courtesy of Roxborough Ridge Runners, singer-songwriters in Pocket Park, and kids’ music and storytelling in Gorgas Park.

May 7th, noon-5 p.m., Ridge Avenue from Lyceum Avenue to Fountain Street.

And now for something completely different. After three years off, the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Kensington Derby & Arts Festival is bringing back the craziest, muddiest festival in town. The centerpiece of this festival is the derby portion where teams drive their human-powered vehicles through a three-mile obstacle course that includes challenges like a mud pit — and spills do happen. Prizes are awarded for categories like Best Costume and Best Engineering. The festival also features over 100 local arts and food vendors.

May 14th, noon-6 p.m., Trenton Avenue from Frankford Avenue to Norris Street.

Formerly known as the IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party, this block party — now in its 12th year — is still the spot for one of the best lineups of IPAs and food trucks galore. Plus this year, you can also sip cocktails from Sonny’s Cocktail Joint, wine and bubbles from Wine Dive, and margaritas from Tio Flores. Whatever you like to drink, there will be a lot of it. Live music and family fun round out the festivities.

May 14th, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 11th and Fitzwater streets.

After years off due to the pandemic, this festival is back and going to go all weekend. To paraphrase Stefon, this festival has everything: saints on parade, greased-pole climbers, every Italian delicacy possible, a half ball tournament, live entertainment, art vendors, and more. Now back to that greased pole: Albero della cuccagna (let’s be authentic here) is apparently a tradition where “teams compete in climbing to the top of a greased pole to reach prizes of meats, cheeses, gifts, and money.” So if you really want to get in the spirit — or if you’re just missing that post-Super Bowl delirium — sign up to climb a 30-foot pole greased with lard at the 9th and Montrose Piazza.

May 21st & 22nd, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 9th Street from Wharton to Fitzwater streets.

And now for two more festivals whose details are yet to be fully released (but we will be on top of that!), just so you can save the dates:

The erstwhile Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival is a “stroll” now and will take place around the Square. Not sure yet how a stroll differs from a festival, but we’re sure it will still showcase plenty of shopping, music, and delicious food and drinks as Rittenhouse businesses come out to play.

May 21st, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Rittenhouse Square.

To celebrate the return of Old City Eats (returning every Thursday this summer), the district is throwing a block party with food, drinks, and live music. Old City Eats participants will also have food and drink specials at their restaurants. Details are still scant on this one, so stay tuned for more information as we get closer!

May 26th, 4-9 p.m., 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut streets.