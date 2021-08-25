The 2021 Regional Guide to Private Schools

With the past year and a half under our belts, we know what to prioritize when it comes to choosing where our children will go to school. Things like organization, good leadership, flexibility and innovation have come to the forefront as facets of education that are absolutely essential, whether we are in a pandemic year or not.

In Philadelphia, there is no shortage of schools that bring all of those facets—and more—to the table so that your child gets the absolute most out of their education no matter the circumstances. As fortunate as we are to have that selection, it can also be difficult to decide. But with the over 30 private schools in this year’s Private School Guide, you can begin to narrow your search for the right institution based on some of your more specific priorities and needs. Location, special education programs, arts opportunities, academic opportunities and more are important factors to keep in mind, and you can look into all your options when you download the 2021 Private School Guide.