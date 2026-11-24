Staff Walkouts, Menu Overhauls, and Abrupt Closures: A Look at Soufaine’s Short Turbulent Life

Plus: River Twice expands, chef Eric Leveillee announces his new project, and the Feast of the Seven Pickles is back.

Howdy, buckaroos! And welcome back to The Special weekly food news round-up. So we’ve made it to Thanksgiving week, and while this is normally a pretty quiet time for the restaurant industry as everyone puts their heads down and just tries to make it through the holiday in one piece, there’s actually some pretty big news, including (but not limited to) the surprise closure of a beautiful hotel restaurant, the opening of a long-awaited expansion, plus pickle news, a Gobbler cocktail, and Polish comfort food. So let’s get right into it, shall we? We’ll kick things off this week with …

A Quick End for Soufiane

Soufiane, the French Moroccan restaurant at the Morris House Hotel closed over the weekend. It was beautiful, ambitious, occasionally stunningly good, and lasted less than six months, opening day to closing night.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share that Soufiane at the Morris will close its doors at the historic Morris House after our final dinner service on Saturday, November 21,” owner Soufiane Boutliliss announced on Instagram late last week. “My dream was to bring French elegance and Moroccan warmth together, creating a place where people could gather, enjoy food and music, celebrate life’s special moments, and feel at home.”

So what happened? Well, that’s complicated. The place had obviously been struggling for a while. There was a temporary closure over the summer that seemed to come out of nowhere and lasted about a week. Then another one in October that was shorter, but resulted in the restaurant coming back with a significantly shorter (and less French) menu that focused on Moroccan dishes over the escargot and beef tartare. A couple weeks back, the Inquirer posted a story about staff walkouts, missing paychecks, and increasing difficulties with costs that eventually resulted in the firing of kitchen staff (including the exec chef and two sous-chefs), Boutliliss taking over the kitchen, overseeing the pared-down menu himself, and his husband, Christophe Mathon, running the floor.

I was actually there to see both versions of Soufiane in operation. Early on, before the original closure, we had it slated for a review, but paused that to see if things would cool out if we gave the place a little time. After the menu change, I decided to pull the trigger because, despite some red flags, I had a beautiful dinner in the courtyard late in the summer and found the differing influences between the two versions of the menu kind of fascinating. Had I known how things would ultimately play out, obviously I would’ve simply moved on. But I didn’t. No one did. And owing to the way printing and publishing schedules work in the magazine world, there will now be a review of a closed restaurant running in the December issue of Philly Mag which is a little bit embarrassing and helps no one, but c’est la guerre …

Thing is, I really liked Soufiane. The courtyard at the Morris is one of Philadelphia’s great secret spaces, and to sit there in the waning heat of a summer night, with the trees all lit up and French covers of American pop music playing softly in the dark, was a nearly perfect moment. The menu was more interesting when it was French, the inside bar was a great place to kill an afternoon over fancy cocktails and little snacks. The place, even right up to the end, had such potential.

It was a turbulent, confusing few months, and while Boutliliss’s original restaurant, Sofi Corner, is still up and running not far away, Soufiane is now shuttered completely. The review will stand as yet another epitaph to a restaurant that couldn’t last a year in this modern restaurant environment, or an alt-history version of what might’ve been. And we will all wait to see what comes next to this beautiful spot with its charming courtyard and cursed history of swallowing restaurant concepts whole.

River Twice Expands on Passyunk

See? It’s not all bad news this week. After a long wait, Randy and Amanda Rucker’s expansion to River Twice, their beloved (and award-winning) modern American marvel at 1601 Passyunk Avenue, opened over the weekend in the former Manatawny Stillworks space right next door.

And this new spot? It is smart. See, one of the biggest issues that River Twice has always had is simply that there’s not enough space on the floor for all the people who want to eat there, and it has never really been sufficiently able to handle walk-in traffic from folks in the neighborhood who didn’t want to plan a dinner there a month in advance. Plus, as good as the kitchen is at banging out those ever-changing tasting menus, sometimes you don’t want a whole hours-long experience at the restaurant. Sometimes you just want a beer and a snack, or one of the house’s deservedly famous Mother Rucker burgers on a Thursday night.

The new expansion addresses all of these concerns. Because it’s right next door, the Ruckers were able to connect the two spaces with a newly constructed interior passageway that essentially gives them a dining room for their tasting menu (the original space) and a new, second dining room and bar with 24 additional seats (including the 13-seat bar and a standing rail) with its own drinks program being run by John Hess who comes to Philly by way of the three-Michelin-starred Smyth in Chicago and The Commoner in Pittsburgh. Hess will be doing cocktail pairings for the tasting menu, drinks for the bar, and has plans for an extensive list of non-alcoholic drinks, too. And if his resume is any indication, dude has some chops, so I’m really excited to see what he can do.

So that covers additional space, walk-in traffic and drinking at the bar. In terms of food, the new expansion will be offering its own à la carte menu of favorites from years of River Twice menus. They’re rolling it out with $9 jars of pickles, sour cornbread with black truffles and Maine uni, foie gras-stuffed chicken wings and, of course, the burger. There’s also a $130 caviar service with fermented banana financiers and fromage blanc, so that’s the kind of range we’re dealing with: $9 pickles, caviar, $18 bourbon, huckleberry cocktails, and $23 for that Mother Rucker.

“When we chose the name River Twice, we made a commitment to never stand still,”Randy said about the expansion. “The restaurant has always been rooted in the idea that change is inevitable and should be embraced, and that philosophy has guided every menu we’ve written and every decision we’ve made since we opened in 2019. We’ve never wanted to be a restaurant that repeats itself. This expansion feels like the next natural chapter in that journey. It gives us the opportunity to continue evolving, explore new ideas, and create new ways for guests to experience River Twice.”

The bar at River Twice is open now. Hours are Thursday to Monday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.. And just in case you’re wondering, yes. The full tasting menu offered at the original River Twice will be available at the bar if you ask nicely.

And Also, Something to Look Forward to Next Summer

I know this one seems really far away right now, but I just got word that Eric Leveillee (ex of Lacroix, Marigold Kitchen, Vernick, and elsewhere) is planning on opening his new American fine dining restaurant, Campion, at 1701 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington next summer.

Yes, I know. These days, making a fall 2026 announcement of a summer 2027 opening probably means we’re looking at an actual opening somewhere around winter 2037, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream, right?

Campion is going to be, among other things, an “energetic and lively American fine dining restaurant” that will spend its time “exploring the diverse culinary influences that shape the American landscape.” There will be a 20-seat, U-shaped chef’s counter, nine-seat bar, a listening room (which will also be used for private dining), and a small dining room. There will be both tasting menus and an à la carte menu, and a beverage program with curated pairings.

Yes, it sounds like a rather sprawling concept at the moment, but these things always do early on. Remember Fleur’s? When it was in the planning stages it promised everything from boutique hotel rooms to rooftop dining, and we all know how that turned out. And I’m not at all saying that the same thing will happen here, just that when you’re months and months out from opening, you can still dream big because reality hasn’t come along yet to crush your spirit.

But what’s interesting here (and this is important) is that this is Eric Leveillee behind this. He has lots of years in the industry behind him, has been in some difficult spots with significant operational challenges, and knows what is and isn’t possible in this industry. He has worked the line, run big kitchens, built and consulted. If I was in the market to open a combination sushi-and-cheeseburger restaurant with an in-house cocktail lab, nightly trapeze acts and a performance kitchen featuring slam poetry readings by the staff, he’s one of the guys I’d want to talk to first.

And all things considered, this isn’t even half as crazy as all that. It’s basically a small-ish restaurant with a big chef’s counter, an American menu, and some music. And I’m actually super-psyched to see what Leveillee can do with a space of his own, and a menu that plays to his strengths and fascinations. I’m going to be keeping an eye on this project for sure, and will be very excited to pull up at the bar here, sometime between next summer and whenever it actually opens.

Now who has room for some leftovers?

The Leftovers

The Feast of the Seven Pickles is back again this year, and this time Fishtown Pickle Project‘s Niki Toscani and Mike Sicinski are partnering with Ellen Yin and High Street for their annual pickle party.

This time around, they’re calling it their “Pizza, Pasta, and Pickles” edition, and will be doing a three-course, seven-dish menu in collaboration with High Street’s exec chef Christina McKeough featuring everything from milk buns with dill-pickle butter to charred leek and pickled onion flatbread, rigatoni with pickle-braised pork shoulder ragù, and lemon curd cake with pickle juice granita and candied coriander for dessert.

Six years and counting and this event always sells out fast, so here’s the details. It’s happening on Sunday, December 20th. There are two seatings, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., each with 50 seats available. Tickets are $125 a pop and went on sale yesterday. You can get yours right here.

Over at Little Walter’s, they’re launching a weekly Polish comfort food menu. Every Sunday, they’re doing “Sunday Kotlet Schabowy,” a Polish pork chop cutlet platter made for two and priced at just $45. It includes two bowls of soup (currently krupnik, with barley, potatoes, and bacon — but it changes regularly), seasoned potatoes, and a Polish stew called bigos. Add a plate of the house’s excellent pierogi and it’s still a killer deal. It’s also sounds super comforting now that the weather has started to get colder.

And finally this week, I know I already put together a long list of the wildest Gobblers being served all across the city in advance of Thanksgiving this week, but there’s one more I need to add.

Post Haste is doing a Gobbler cocktail. It is cranberry vodka shaken with stuffing spices and a mashed potato orgeat. Also, maybe gravy. It can be done either as a whole cocktail or as a shot and is being added to the menu for one day only: Tomorrow, November 25th.

So if you’re doing some kind of Pokémon-style, gotta-catch-em-all Gobbler crawl, or just really want to try a cocktail with mashed potatoes in it, this is your moment. Godspeed and happy Thanksgiving to everyone.