How I Keep It Local for My Thanksgiving Meal

City Councilperson Katherine Gilmore Richardson gets her holiday goodies from local Black-owned businesses, setting a distinctly Philadelphia table.

I love Thanksgiving. The food, the time spent with family, and most of all, the opportunity to slow down and enjoy a little downtime during what is always one of the busiest times of the year for me and the rest of City Council.

Thanksgiving falls right in the middle of our fall Council session, just a few weeks after Election Day. We kick off the new session in September, and by the time Thanksgiving arrives, I am more than ready for a chance to catch my breath and spend time with family.

I often say, “Moms get the job done,” and sometimes that means finding a system that works for you to balance all the demands that are put on us. For me, that includes making Thanksgiving a little easier. A few years ago, I started a tradition to buy my Thanksgiving spread rather than prepping everything myself.

If you are a busy working parent like me, instead of stressing over every detail or making sure everything is timed just right, I get to enjoy what the holiday is really about: spending time with my husband, our three children, my aunts, cousins, sister, and the rest of the kids. I can help my daughter put together her famous charcuterie boards, which has become a time-honored tradition, catch the parade and football games, and simply enjoy watching everyone play, laugh, and spend time together.

Whether you prefer to cook everything yourself, buy your entire meal, or do some combination of the two, there is no wrong way to prepare for the holiday. No matter what you decide, I encourage you to shop local whenever you can. Philadelphia is home to so many incredible small businesses, and the holiday season is a great opportunity to support the people and businesses that make our city special.

To give you a little inspiration, here’s a look at what is on my Thanksgiving table this year:

Mains

• Star of the Show: I get the turkey from Godshall’s Poultry in Reading Terminal Market. I add the flavor using Tony Chachere’s Creole-Style Butter Injectable Marinade, and then my neighbor, Rob, works his magic on the smoker. The result is the juiciest, most flavorful turkey you have ever tasted! Rob hasn’t started offering his smoking services to the public quite yet, but I keep telling him he should! For now, it is one less thing I have to worry about on Thanksgiving. I also have a second turkey deep fried by my trusted attorney.

• Supporting Characters: No one is leaving my house hungry on Thanksgiving! Though the turkey is the main event, I supplement it with ham, fried chicken, and shrimp cocktail from the ShopRite of Parkside, my local grocery store. I am also an avid couponer, so I make a point of using coupons and taking advantage of sales to make the most of my holiday budget. I start my shopping plan several weeks in advance.

Sides

• Veggies: Ma Lessie’s Chicken & Waffles in Reading Terminal Market has the best cabbage, so I always pick some up for Thanksgiving. Ma Lessie’s is a business I love supporting in the Terminal, and I am always happy to have another opportunity to uplift this Black-owned business.

• Mac and Cheese: Everyone has that one Thanksgiving dish they just cannot do without, and for me, it is mac and cheese. I know there are some great local businesses making it, but this is one family favorite I like to prepare myself.

• Everything Else: For years, Relish and Ms. Tootsie’s were my go-to spots for the rest of my Thanksgiving sides. Though both have sadly closed, I still support Eatible Delights Catering, another local Black-owned business, for my stuffing, cornbread, candied yams, and all the other fixings. One year, Chef David Simms fried a turkey for me that was out of sight!

Desserts and Drinks

• Drinks: No holiday in my home is complete without cocktails from Bartender Barry, especially the Candy Cane Cosmo. While I no longer drink, it is available for those who would like a special treat.

• Pies and Cake: Denise’s Delicacies is a second-generation Black- and woman-owned business known for its cakes, pies, and other sweets. I usually pick up a couple sweet potato pies and cake for Thanksgiving, but this local institution is one I support for other special occasions throughout the year, too.

• Pound Cake: Now I know it is not a traditional Thanksgiving dessert, but the pound cakes from my soror Darla’s Pound Cake Shoppe are too good to pass up. I always make sure to have her frosted lemon pound cake on the dessert table!

One More Thing

• Seasoning: Just Shanaé All Purpose Seasoning is a must-have in my kitchen. I use it in just about everything I make, and I love being able to support another local Black woman-owned business.

At the end of the day, Thanksgiving is not about having the perfect meal or making everything from scratch. It is about spending time with the people you love, making memories, and finding ways to enjoy the holiday. If I can make that happen while supporting some of Philadelphia’s amazing small businesses along the way, that is a win in my book.

Happy Thanksgiving, Philadelphia!