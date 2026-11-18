LesbiVeggies Brings Vegan Comfort to Camden

Gluten-free, plant-based, and fiercely flavorful — LesbiVeggies shines with batter-crisped cauliflower wings and meat(less) balls.

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The corn bread comes topped with a sweet-hot Calabrian chili glaze cooked down until it’s thick and sticky, almost like a jam. The zucchini and corn fritters have a deep-fried, junk food edge sharpened by the garlic/onion spike of shallot and cut with a sriracha remoulade that makes them sing. The wings are made out of cauliflower and the tacos are filled with jackfruit, and in the dining room at LesbiVeggies, that’s what the neighbors are showing up for.

A few years ago, when chef-owner Brennah Lambert first started cooking professionally, she didn’t really know what she was doing. She was a self-taught cook with a business degree from Rutgers and a vegan meal-prep business. At 23, at the height of the pandemic, she picked up a space in Audubon and turned it into her first actual restaurant: an LGBTQ-friendly vegan spot that told everybody exactly what it was.

The original LesbiVeggies closed in December of 2024, and Fourth Street in Camden is where Lambert ended up for its second iteration — in a small space with exposed brick and industrial ductwork, close and candlelit in the evenings but comfortable. In its Audubon incarnation, LesbiVeggies was largely a take-out operation. Here, Lambert wants people to sit and have a meal.

AT A GLANCE ★★★★ LesbiVeggies

39 Fourth Street, Camden CUISINE: Vegan PRICES: $$ Order This: Cauliflower wings and albondigas for sure, plus corn bread for mopping up the sauce.

A vegan meal, specifically. Gluten-free, but with a little bit of soul. So there are truffle fries. A carrot soup with ginger and a lace of chili oil. Thick noodles in a gentle coconut curry with tofu and lime. Albondigas with plant-based meatballs and thick slabs of grilled zucchini in a tomato sauce spiked with chipotle and adobo crema so that the whole dish is about smoke layered on smoke, making it feel meaty even in its meatlessness. That makes you want to tear off hunks of that corn bread and drag it through the puddles of sauce left behind on the plate.

On her menu, Lambert lists the cauliflower wings as “the BEST cauliflower wings.” It’s a bold declaration, but it’s not wrong. Battered and fried, the florets come soft inside their crisp jackets, tossed in a sweet chili sauce, which both matches the heat and spice that top-note so many of her other dishes and serves to razor through the essential dullness of the cauliflower itself, turning it into a complete and balanced bite.

And while I didn’t love the jackfruit birria tacos (too gloopy and textureless, with the vegan mozzarella turning basically to liquid), that was the exception, not the rule. LesbiVeggies just works. The menu is short and controlled. The space is small but warm and a little bit moody. And the vibe is less good food for vegans than it is good vegan food for people who like food, which is a narrow line to walk, but one that Lambert manages with an easy grace.

2 Stars — Come if you’re in the neighborhood

Rating Key

0 stars: stay far away

★: come if there are no other options

★★: come if you’re in the neighborhood

★★★: come from anywhere in Philly

★★★★: come from anywhere in America

Published as “Vegan Comfort in Camden” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.