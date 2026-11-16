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Steve Wilson was having a busy Sunday. The Delco resident and owner of Wilson’s Secret Sauce — you may recall Gordon Ramsay showing up there last year — was juggling sit-down and takeout lunch orders; prepping to feed the volunteers and VIPs on Monday at Preston & Steve’s Campout for Hunger; planning a food drive for a charity as well as a chicken dinner for a local high-school football team; and gathering orders for Thanksgiving — he does smoked turkey and deep-fried turkey. But he still found time to workshop his latest sandwich offering: a turducken cheesesteak.

Now, let’s get this out of the way for all of the turducken purists out there: The most traditional version of turducken consists of a deboned chicken being stuffed inside a deboned duck which is then stuffed inside the cavity of a rather large turkey, which is sometimes also deboned or at least partially deboned. I ventured to make a traditional one decades ago, and I can’t say the results warranted the time or effort. Stick with your standard Thanksgiving turkey preparation. Trust me.

But modern interpretations, including deconstructed turducken, abound. You might call the turducken cheesesteak, which is just debuting this week at the Best of Philly-winning Upper Darby barbecue restaurant, one of those.

Wilson takes turkey that he smokes out back ever so perfectly, grilled chicken breast, and fried duck, chops them all up and combines them in a 12-inch Amoroso seeded roll with the cheesesteak fromage du jour. Cooper Sharp, bien sur. Then, he sprinkles crumbled honey cornbread on top of the hulking pile of protein. Finally, the sandwich gets a drizzle of cranberry sauce (as in an actual sauce — not the stuff that will sit on your table a couple of Thursdays from now) that he makes in-house.

I sat with Wilson in his dining room on Sunday and tasted the very first edition with him, and it was a complete delight, sure to piss off those cheesesteak hardliners who think that a cheesesteak isn’t a cheesesteak unless it’s chopped (or not) ribeye, all the people who miss out on local creations like salmon cheesesteaks, butter chicken cheesesteaks, and — shudder! — vegan cheesesteaks, God’s gift to our bovine friends. But for those of you who travel miles to experience the newest novel cheesesteaks out there, this is more than worth the trip.

Wilson’s is no stranger to creative sandwich endeavors. His occasional surf-and-turf special, the Seabrisket, long ago went viral and sells out quickly, even at $34.99. For that sandwich, he rubs a toasted roll with garlic and butter and then piles onto it smoked brisket and chunks of lobster. Naturally, Cooper Sharp goes on there as well. If that sounds decadent, that’s because it is!

In the case of the turducken cheesesteak, it turns out that the idea came out of a request from a Hollywood promotion company for a tie-in to the upcoming global streaming release of the John Madden biopic on Amazon Prime this week. A promoter asked Wilson if he could concoct a sandwich that would somehow pay tribute to the NFL legend, who is being played by Nicolas Cage in the movie.

Wilson did some research and learned that on December 1, 1996, during a broadcast of a Rams-Saints game at the Superdome in New Orleans, a local butcher toted a 17-pound turducken to the broadcast booth, and the boisterous and jovial Madden went all caveman on it, eating it with his hands on live television and positively raving about the beast-within-a-beast-within-a-beast. He was dropping pieces of meat all over the booth and floor, and his crew eventually reminded him that there was a game on that he needed to commentated. Madden pushed the turducken into the national spotlight. Most had never heard of it before.

The turducken cheesesteak is available at Wilson’s Secret Sauce for $17.99 for a limited time. Sadly, John Madden will never get to try it: He passed away in 2021.

Meanwhile, Wilson has sold the building on Township Line Road but has a lease to keep Wilsons’s in place until next August. He recently purchased a food truck and plans to have that up and running within a matter of weeks.