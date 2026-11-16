Michelin Is Back! Our Critic’s Predictions on Who Will Be Added to the List

Michelin is updating its Northeast Cities guide next month. Jason Sheehan weighs in on which Philly restaurants he thinks will earn a star.

Listen to the interview edition here:



The invitations have started going out for this year’s Michelin Guide Northeast Cities ceremony. This is the party where the year’s newest crop of restaurants being recognized by the 126-year-old restaurant guide will be named. Stars will be handed out. Dreams will be made. Hearts will be broken. And, once again, we’ll all have to be reminded of the difference between a Bib Gourmand, a Recommended rating, and that the guide has operated on a three-star scale since 1931 and getting even one of them is the kind of achievement that will follow a restaurant (and a chef) for life.

The Northeast Cities Guide covers restaurants in New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., and right here in Philadelphia. It’s a huge deal. Last year was Philly’s first time being included in all the pomp and back-slappery that comes with being part of this club. In our inaugural year we brought home three single-star ratings (for Provenance, Friday Saturday Sunday, and Her Place Supper Club), one Green Star for Pietramala (a category that Michelin has, unfortunately, ended), 10 Bib Gourmands, and more than 20 Recommended — all of which will be important later, so keep them in mind.

And now, it’s all happening again. This year’s ceremony will be on December 14th at the Glasshouse in Manhattan. Since it’s a few weeks off, I figured it would be fun to make a few early predictions in case anyone out there is looking to lay any bets on this year’s winners.

Now, I’m dealing only with Philly here because Philly is my home and I care very, very little about anything that happens in New York or Chicago — and not at all about Boston. Also, I’m not making any predictions on who will or won’t get a Bib or a Recommended. I’m dealing only with stars: who will get them and who won’t.

Royal Sushi & Izakaya

I’m going to start with the place that I feel is a mortal lock to bring home some hardware in December: Royal Sushi & Izakaya.

Why? First, because it is undeniably among the best restaurants in the city, and arguably one of the best in the country. Chef Jesse Ito’s omakase counter has reservations booked months in advance and a waiting list that runs over a thousand names. But things like love, emotion, and personal preference carry no weight with me once I put my gambling socks on. And I’m willing to put ten hundred gazillion dollars of my own (non-existent) wealth on the line here for one simple reason.

Check out last year’s list of Michelin winners. See where Royal is? It’s on the Bib Gourmand list. The Bib-fucking-Gourmand list! For a place where the omakase will run you more than $350 a head!

That, to me, is proof of what pretty much everyone in the city suspected as soon as Royal’s name was announced: The Michelin inspectors (who, to their credit, are very careful, very thorough, and value consistency across repeated visits by multiple inspectors to an almost religious degree) basically couldn’t get a seat at the omakase bar. Or couldn’t get enough seats to feel comfortable handing out a star in the first year. So that Bib? That’s for the izakaya half of the operation — which is absolutely deserves, but isn’t really the final word on the operation as a whole.

But can a place that gets a Bib go on to earn a star later? Yes. It’s rare, but it happens. It happened to Kasama in Chicago in 2022. And dig this: Kasama has the same kind of split personality that Royal has. It is a bakery and counter-service restaurant during the day and, four nights a week, does a reservation-only Filipino tasting menu that’ll run you $325. Not only that, but Kasama didn’t only go from a Bib in 2021 to a star in 2022: It now has two stars.

A Bib Gourmand is an award for restaurants that serve high-quality food at a moderate price. Restaurants like, I don’t know … a Filipino bakery banging out 10-buck lumpia on a Wednesday afternoon or a Japanese izakaya slinging sake shooters and plates of kurobuta sausages. Those stars, though? They go to the nighttime operations that make those joints famous, and now that the Michelin crew has had a whole extra year to get their seats at Ito’s omakase counter, I feel confident in saying that Royal is probably bringing home a star.

Plus, if I were to hang it out there a little, I’d lay a long-odds side bet on it scoring two. Admittedly, that’s unlikely for any place in its first year on the list. And Michelin, with its hundred-plus years of history, has the luxury of looking at the stars it hands out over a generational time frame. Five years to make absolutely sure they really like a place? That’s just a slow blink to them. But it’s possible is all I’m saying.

Vetri Cucina

Moving on, the other big surprise last year was Vetri ending up on the Recommended list and not scoring a star.

This one is a little harder to parse because there are two possibilities. If we accept as fact that Vetri (like Royal) is one of the best restaurants in Philadelphia (an opinion that I personally agree with), then it ending up on the Recommended list either means that the inspectors couldn’t get in often enough to feel comfortable handing out a star (again, like may have happened with Royal), or they ate there plenty, but had an experience which cooled them on the place, making them only happy enough with their meals to list it as Recommended.

Me? I’m leaning toward the first option. Because of the way the menu is constructed, there was no way they could offer Vetri a Bib. Recommended, though? That keeps a place like Vetri in the hunt. And again, as I said before, Michelin has a long memory. They operate on different clocks. So waiting a year means almost nothing to them.

So yes, I think Vetri has a good shot. It’s not a lock, but let’s call it a 70-30 proposition. I’d put 50 bucks of folding money on it and see what happens, but I’m not betting the kids’ college money or anything.

Ambra

And among those picked last year as Michelin Recommended restaurants, I can only see a couple with outside chances of scoring a star. Ambra is probably weird enough and intellectual enough and serious enough to get their attention, but the question is, are all three of those things in the right balance? The inspectors do seem to reward places that take risks (and all those deconstructionist plates and pastas topped with ramp kimchi are certainly risky), but swing too far in any one direction and it can become off-putting. Also, with the Guide putting so high a value on consistency, a menu that changes so often can be challenging. Still, if I was making the odds, I’d say 3-to-2 against. If I was playing them, I’d want them a little longer.

Kalaya

The kind of straight-forward, biographical cuisine that owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon offers at Kalaya is right in the Michelin sweet-spot. The space is beautiful, the service (especially when Nok is on the floor) is smooth, and the kitchen is incredibly talented, but scoring a first star usually requires something more than just being really good at what you do. There has to be something extra that animates the place, and being only beloved and brilliant often isn’t enough. There’s an unnamable element of obsessive madness that’s sometimes required (see: Provenance), and I’m not sure that Kalaya has that.

Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle has a sentimental edge, and they’re doing some truly amazing things in the kitchen. Solely on the strength and deep smarts of the Octavia Butler-inspired bread service that I had there last year, they deserve every award ever invented, and the kitchen is constantly exploring the boundaries of the cuisine of the Black diaspora. But they’re introducing new services and programs constantly, and something tells me that the inspectors might interpret that as a sign of inconsistency.

On the one hand, the new à la carte menu, pay-what-you-can lunches, educational programming, and the new cafe that’s coming soon all speak to engagement with the community and a constant, creative redefinition of what a restaurant space can be. On the other, it can read as unsettled. As a place that hasn’t yet entirely decided what it wants to be. So it all depends on how its perceived by inspectors who do not live and die by what happens in the 215 area code exclusively. I absolutely believe that Honeysuckle knows what it’s doing and what it wants to be. I know that we all get it here. I’m just don’t know how it looks to someone who isn’t writing about them (it sometimes seems) every other week.

The Wishlist

Personally, I would love to see Illata get a star, but that probably is not going to happen. It’s just too small and neighborhood-y to play on a national (or global) scale. Same with Mish Mish. Really, the only other spot on last year’s Recommended list that has a notable shot is Zahav. It has longevity, consistency, history — everything the Guide loves. My only concern is that if it didn’t get the nod last year, what has changed between then and now? But who knows? Michelin can surprise you sometimes.

Like it did with Mawn last year. The Guide didn’t recognize Phila and Rachel Lorn’s restaurant at all, which was shocking. And to not have Mawn be part of the conversation when we’re talking about potential stars would just be bonkers. It’s my dark-horse pick. Honest money. Going purely on gut.

The Reality Check

I don’t believe that any of the three restaurants currently in possession of one star are going to jump to two because that kind of thing is a huge leap and it just feels too soon on all counts. And looking at the lineup of new restaurants this year for possible contenders, I see … nothing.

No, seriously. There’s nothing. Which isn’t to say there haven’t been great restaurants that opened this year (because there’ve been lots), but a Michelin-starred restaurant is a very specific kind of animal, and I just haven’t spotted any of them in the wild. I mean, Mr. Edison has the looks, and I honestly enjoyed my time there, but the food isn’t of the caliber that Michelin demands. And maybe I’m forgetting someone, but I really don’t think I am.

We’ve got a few weeks left before the names are called on stage, so that’s plenty of time for us to argue about this and debate the criteria by which our best and brightest are being judged. In the meantime, I’ve got my fingers crossed for (almost) everyone. Here’s hoping Christmas will come a little early to the Philadelphia restaurant industry this year.