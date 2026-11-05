The Best Martinis in Philly Right Now

Dirty, dry, and distinctly different, these martinis are made with a twist.

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Gin or vodka. Shaken or stirred. Dirty or with a twist. When you crack the martini code, it’s easy to settle into your usual. But the world of martinis is vast and worth exploring. And in Philly, the genre is expanding as bartenders put their own spins on the classic.

Philly’s gold standard for dirty gin martinis is at Good King Tavern in Bella Vista. It can be tricky to balance the pronounced botanicals of gin and the salinity of the brine. But the floral notes of the Askur London dry gin and the cornichon brine’s tartness in this version deliver a smooth and savory taste that slowly develops with every sip.

In South Philly, Bomb Bomb’s Pepperoncini Vesper is another dirty number, this time with a spicier attitude. The gin and vodka cocktail has a kick of pickled pepperoncini; it’s all tied together with Salers, a French aperitif with a subtle vegetal bitterness. Served up on the checkered tablecloths of an old-school Italian restaurant and paired with fried calamari and cherry peppers, it is a true (boozy) taste of South Philly.

For a martini with a more Central European twist, Little Walter’s signature piłkarz pickle-tini is a bracing, briny winner that cuts through the Kensington restaurant’s crispy, fatty chicken cutlet. Made with Luksusowa — a sweet and earthy Polish potato vodka — and a generous pour of pickle juice, the drink adds a snappy contrast to the richness of much of the menu.

If you’re looking for the driest martini in town, head to My Loup in Rittenhouse for the Agave Vesper. It’s a bit of a splurge at $32, but the high-octane libation is strong enough that you’ll only need one drink for the night. Vodka and gin are swapped for blanco tequila and a corn-finished mezcal, then mixed with Cocchi Americano and banana liqueur to soften the spirit-forward blow. Definitely sip this one slowly.

A few blocks away, Bar Cicci’s velvety, bittersweet espresso martini is a trip to Milan in a glass. It’s a modest pour — as per the Italian aperitivo ritual of having a small drink before dinner — and just enough to perk up your appetite. Sipping it in a cafe that has an effortlessly stylish air of sprezzatura really sets the tone for a night out. In search of an after-dinner espresso martini? Try Side Eye in Queen Village. The dessert-like cocktail is made with Borghetti, an Italian espresso liqueur that gives it a chocolatey, nutty flavor. Mixed with a dash of vanilla and Élixir Végétal for a touch of herbal sweetness, it’s like drinking tiramisu.

And finally: For the city’s most secretive martinis, head to the President’s Room upstairs at Palizzi Social Club in East Passyunk. From the candy apple essence of the signature Presidential gin martini made with Strega, apple, and Montenegro to the chocolatey Nutella tequila martini that’s as smooth as the live jazz, the exclusive club’s upstairs menu is unlike anything you’ll find elsewhere in Philly … if you’re lucky enough to snag a membership.

Straight-Up Wisdom

Palizzi Social Club’s general manager and beverage director Jorgen Eriksen shares his essential rules for crafting a flawless martini.

1. There’s a Goldilocks zone for shaking and stirring. Too long and you’ll water down your drink. Too short and it’ll be overly boozy and harsh. “You have to find that sweet spot,” he says. Eriksen’s magic number is 30: Shake 30 times or stir 30 times. But it all depends on your preferences.

2. Garnishes should serve three functions: flavor, usefulness, and looks. Yes, a pretty garnish elevates the experience, but it should also add to the drink, whether it’s something you can eat (like an olive) or something that adds a little flavor, like the citrus oil from a lemon peel twist.

3. Eriksen likes his gin martini 5:1 spirit to vermouth, but when he wants a little less bite, he goes for 50/50. The key is using good vermouth. He enjoys Cocchi di Torino, but if you’re willing to go to New Jersey or Delaware, you can find Punt e Mes and Primitivo Quiles, which are “really nice to sip.” Just don’t forget to keep your vermouth refrigerated!

4. Try different kinds of spirits and find out what you like. This also applies to vermouth. “A lot of people are scared of vermouth,” Eriksen says, “but it’s one of my favorite ingredients that go into cocktails.” He recommends buying a bottle and sipping it on the rocks or with tonic.

Published as “Martinis With a Twist” in the November 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.