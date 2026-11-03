Post Haste Launches a $35 Kids’ Tasting Menu

Finally, upscale dining for the whole family. Plus, Philly's first donburi-focused restaurant comes to Fishtown and the world's largest pickle party returns.

Howdy, buckaroos! And welcome back to The Special weekly food news round-up. We’ve just got a few quick things to get through this week, including (but not limited to) a new ice cream menu, a new breakfast menu, two new tasting menus (including one for kids), a gluten-free menu, and the world’s biggest pickle party. So let’s get right into it, shall we? We’ll kick things off this week with …

A Tasting Menu for the Kiddos

Post Haste is launching not one, but three new tasting menus. They’re doing a hyper-seasonal adult tasting menu called “Taste of the Haste” that will change weekly. It’ll run you $65 and includes dishes like shrimp cocktail, the house’s billion-layer lasagna, mussels and red sauce with Golden Osetra caviar, everything-bagel tagliatelle with trout roe, and guava katsu steak frites. Then there’s a beverage pairing menu called “Toast to the Post” for $45 that has four different hand-selected cocktails to match the dinner courses.

Then, the cool part: They’ve also got a kids’ tasting menu available, which also has a beverage pairing. This one won’t change as often, but it has dishes like fishies and chips, grilled cheese on milk bread with marinara, buttered bowties with a pastured beef hot dog served tableside, homemade pudding, and a Shirley Temple with kumquat cold foam. The kids’ menu will run you $35, and I gotta tell ya, I love a place that’s taking the time and making an effort to make the littles feel welcome in the dining room. Speaking as someone who worked his way through some fairly kid-unfriendly dining environments (looking at you, Seattle), this is a very awesome thing that Post Haste is doing. So I hope all of you out there with rugrats of your own show up and support this.

The new menus are available now. You can check out what’s currently on the board right here.

Dedicated Donburi in Fishtown

I just got word that Sarah Qi (who owns the pastry and coffee shop mini-chain Cake & Joe) is just days away from opening Philly’s first restaurant dedicated almost entirely to donburi rice bowls.

Nomu Nomu Don is the name, and it’s getting ready to open at 2026 Frankford Avenue, just steps away from the Fishtown location of Cake & Joe. And honestly, I’m kind of excited for this because Qi saw the incredible moment that high-end sushi has been having in town and, rather than trying to compete directly, instead saw a startling lack of approachable, easy Japanese comfort food — which is exactly what a don shop is supposed to be. So she decided to open one, focusing on bowls of fluffy, short-grain rice topped with raw or grilled seafood and meat; and teishoku, which are complete meals that come with complimentary sides and soup.

Qi is opening the place along with partner Arthur Zhao and chef Kyle Liu, who has 10 years on the line, including time spent at New York’s Shogun Omakase. Liu’s menu will feature both simple donburi sets (like raw bluefin tuna or salmon) and more upscaled versions like Jeweled Chirashi (with seasonal sashimi and ikura), cloud butter steak, velvet toro, and special upgrades like uni, caviar, and seasonal sashimi. He’ll also be doing house-made pickles and dashi for the teisoku, cutting chef’s choice sashimi, and slinging snacks like truffled edamame, foie gras sushi, grilled shishitos and mentaiko zucchini skewers, and matcha panna cotta and melon parfaits for dessert.

Better still, the whole place (which is small, by the way, with just 18 seats total) will be set up kind of like an omakase bar. There’ll be a 10-seat counter where the bowls will be assembled right in front of guests and then two four-tops on the floor. The plan is to be open every day for lunch and dinner service. And while there’s no opening date locked in just yet, Qi is aiming for November 8th, depending on how final inspections and planning shake out.

This Is a Pretty Big Dill

Two years ago, I wrote about the world’s largest pickle party. It happened in Philly, in June of 2024, at what was then called Xfinity Live, and it was … something. Now, the whole thing is happening again. And this time, it’s going to be even bigger.

The Big Dill: The World’s Largest Pickle Party will be descending on Stateside Live on Saturday, November 14th. It will run for eight hours. It will likely set a world’s record as the largest pickle-themed party to ever occur. There will be a pickle rave, a pickle priest who will bless your gherkin, a mechanical pickle you can ride, a pickle-eating contest, a brine-chugging contest (there is no way that ends well), a pickle parade with over a thousand people dressed in pickle costumes, and unlimited sampling from 20 different pickle vendors, plus 50 more vendors serving pickle-themed foods, including a pickle milkshake bar and pickle cocktails.

The jokes pretty much write themselves. But they are also trying to set a world record for the most people dressed up as pickles. The previous record, set in Japan in 2017, was 888 people dressed as fruits or vegetables in a single place. The Big Dill is aiming to beat that by offering numbered pickle costumes from Imposta Costumes (the official pickle suit sponsor of the event) to the first 1,200 ticket buyers, plus a commemorative patch and photo. Also, the event is partnering with Comfort Zone Camp and Morgan @picklegirlruns to raise money for grieving kids with their Grief Is a Big Dill campaign. Morgan ran a full marathon dressed as a pickle in support of grieving kids, and now she’s coming to Philly to do a mini-run for the same cause. You can support her by using code CZCPICKLE on any Imposta Costumes purchase, which will benefit Comfort Zone Camp.

Anyway, tickets are available now, starting at $29.99 for a standard pickle pass and running all the way up to $109.99 for a VIP pass that includes early entry, a pickle brunch, a VIP open bar, and more. Every ticket includes unlimited sampling on Pickle Row. The event is happening on Saturday, November 14th, which just happens to be National Pickle Day. It runs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with events throughout the day.

Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Beer and Sea Salt Caramels

I know what you’re thinking: beer and candy? Sounds like the perfect post-Halloween breakfast. But no, this is an official collaboration between Souderton-based Asher’s Chocolate and Cape May Brewing, who are getting together to release a snacky beer and some beer-y candies for the holiday season.

The collab is inspired by the flavors of drinking beer and eating chocolate-covered pretzels. In the physical world, it takes the form of a chocolate-covered pretzel imperial brown ale called Dipped & Twisted brewed with Asher’s chocolate, sea salt, and caramel, and two different candies — a malted sea salt caramel and a chocolatey, hoppy Cape May Crunch infused with malt extract. The beer clocks in at a punchy eight-percent ABV and will be available fresh off the taps at the Cape May Brewing tasting room and in six packs all across the region starting November 6th. The candies will be bagged and on the shelves at the retail store and factory in Souderton or available online the same day. Also, if you’re really into it, both spots will be doing launch-day tasting events on their home turf: Cape May’s tasting room on Hornet Road and at the Asher’s candy factory in Souderton. You can get more details on the events both here and here.

The Leftovers

Here’s one for all of you out there who love pasta but have gluten sensitivities: Le Virtù in East Passyunk wanted to do a one-night-only celiac-safe event for folks who can’t tolerate gluten, but there was such a large response that it has now been expanded to two nights.

On November 5th and 19th chef Andrew Wood and his crew will be deep-cleaning the kitchen and prep areas to remove all traces of gluten from surfaces, then serving an Abruzzo-style feast including dozens of GF dishes like buckwheat tortiglioni with octopus ragù, spaghetti with braised goat, red wine-braised beef shoulder with potato purée, grilled pumpkin parmigiana, and a flourless almond cake. The menu actually looks kind of incredible, and the whole thing is being done à la carte, with no ticket required. Just make your reservations and show up — which you can do right here.

Speaking of new menus, Buena Onda, Jose Garces’s Baja-inspired taqueria in Fairmount rolled out a brand-new breakfast service over the weekend. But it comes with a strange caveat: It might not last long.

“Breakfast should be something you look forward to, even when you only have a few minutes,” according to Garces. “We wanted to bring the same bold flavors and quality people expect from Buena Onda to the morning, in a way that really works for the Fairmount neighborhood.” Except the plan is to offer the new service for just 60 days to see how it works. If the neighbors show up and like it, breakfasts will continue. If not, the service will be scrapped. “[We’re] putting the decision in our guests’ hands. If Fairmount wants breakfast, we’ll keep making it. So come hungry and help us save breakfast.”

The new morning menu includes bacon and jalapeño breakfast tacos, egg and cheese tacodillas, Oaxaca- and California-style breakfast burritos, breakfast bowls with fried eggs, black beans, avocado, and salsa over potatoes, plus drip and cold-brew coffee from Rival Bros. Buena Onda will be offering the menu through the end of the year, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. If the people dig it, it’ll stick around. If not, it’ll vanish. It’s all up to you. So, no pressure or anything …

Meanwhile, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is rolling out a holiday menu of flavors at their Philly shops that includes favorites like white chocolate peppermint, boozy eggnog, cranberry panettone, and pistachio macaron, plus a new flavor: sticky toffee pudding. We’re talking vanilla and date custard with brown sugar cake and toffee sauce, which sounds like a helluva mix. The new flavors hit the menus tomorrow.

And finally, this week, over on East Passyunk, it looks like Kouklet, the Brazilian bakeshop, is going to be moving up the block and taking over the former ITV space at 1615 East Passyunk — the one that used to be attached to Laurel (before Laurel closed as well). The shift will give Kouklet more space and allow for some actual table seating, along with room for a bakery counter, and will allow owner Mardhory Santos-Cepeda to run as an all-day cafe with breakfast and lunch services, the pastries she’s already known for, new rice bowls and breakfast dishes, plus coffee service. She’s hoping to get the new operation up and running by February. The original Kouklet location will remain open until the new one is ready to open.