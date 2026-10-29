The Sleeper Hit Pistachio Cake You Need to Try

When Fiore’s famous pistachio cornetti sell out, in-the-know patrons happily turn to this stunning Italian cake.

Welcome to Just One Dish, a Foobooz series that looks at an outstanding item on a Philly restaurant’s menu — the story behind the dish, how it’s made, and why you should be going out of your way to try it.

Last summer, Justine MacNeil was flipping through her well-loved copy of Rosetta Constantino’s 2013 cookbook, Southern Italian Desserts, when she came across a recipe for a pistachio cake that she had somehow overlooked.

She had been looking for inspiration to fill a gap in the pastry case at the Kensington cafe that she runs with her husband, chef and co-owner Ed Crochet. The torta seemed like a winner. Classic and uncomplicated (MacNeil’s kind of dessert), the cake is made with a handful of ingredients — pistachio flour, eggs, two types of sugar (regular and confectioner’s), salt, and lemon zest — and naturally gluten-free, ideal for customers with allergies. Plus, the Dubai chocolate trend still had people going nuts for pistachios.

The cake won MacNeil over from the first bite. “I made it and I was like, this has got to be our new one,” the pastry chef said. After testing the recipe “a couple of different ways a few times over” with the Fiore team, MacNeil decided to cut the dessert in half. It had been “an amazing year for apricots,” she said, and since “apricot and pistachio are really good friends,” she made jam to spread into the center.

Then, she decided to elevate it a bit: white chocolate pistachio ganache on top, with a smattering of crystallized pistachios for crunch. “It really felt like a complete, full, awesome, happy dessert,” she says.

Happy is exactly how I felt eating a slice of Fiore’s torta al pistacchio, which tastes like a love letter to the nut. Its earthy, sweet notes carry through the cake’s fluffy sponge, silky ganache, and crunchy topping, cut with zingy apricot or raspberry jam (the kitchen alternates between the two, depending on what’s available; both make a lovely pairing). It’s a pistachio fan’s dream, but the flavor isn’t overpowering, and, thanks to the lemon zest in the sponge, it doesn’t weigh things down. “Pistachios have a lot of natural fat in them, which is awesome and delicious, but it can be a little heavy,” MacNeil said. “The lemon zest literally just brightens the palate.”

The texture is also impossibly light — when I lifted a fork out of my slice, I swear I saw it bounce back. The eggs are what make the torta so airy and fluffy. “It’s a separated egg foam cake,” MacNeil said. “It’s a light cake because of the aeration of those eggs.” The batter is made by beating egg yolks and sugar with an electric whisk until they reach a fluffy consistency, then working in the lemon zest. In a separate bowl, the egg whites are whisked to form soft peaks, before sugar is added gradually, the whisk speed increases, and the mixture becomes stiff. That meringue is then folded into the yolk situation, followed by pistachio flour and salt. When just combined, the batter is poured into a greased cake tin and baked until it’s set and golden. And though it sounds like a simple recipe, there’s still room for error — with “so few ingredients, if one step is messed up, it will flop,” MacNeil said. “It’s almost like the soufflé of it all.”

Once the torta has cooled, MacNeil cuts it in half, adds jam between the sponge discs, and tops the cake with ganache, made with Cacao Barry white chocolate and whipped pistachio. The chocolate is subtle in the ganache, and that’s intentional. “This is a whipped-up pistachio, but the white chocolate allows it to be creamy,” MacNeil said. (The idea was to bring a “melt in your mouth” quality to the dessert, “without masking any of the nut flavor.”) Then, the baker spaces crystallized pistachio clusters — made by rigorously stirring the nuts in a piping-hot, sugary syrup — around the cake’s perimeter, positioning them like numbers on a clock, so that each slice has a little bite. Finally, she dusts the top with confectioner’s sugar, giving it a traditional look.

MacNeil has long been drawn to classic Italian desserts, like those she’s found at hole-in-the-wall pasticcerias. “If it can be made by your hands, that’s fascinating to me. It has a story. It has a history,” the pastry chef said. “You try it and you feel the connection,” she added, noting that often these desserts might “taste similar to your childhood.” Fiore’s torta al pistacchio certainly has a nostalgic feel, and, served on a patterned china plate, it tastes and looks like nonna made it.

While I’d argue that should make it a number-one seller, the dessert has become something of a sleeper hit at Fiore. Those in the know — like Kalaya chef Nok Suntaranon, who turned me onto the torta — will order a slice right away, but more often customers opt for the cake after the pistachio cornetti inevitably sell out. “The pistachio cornetti still dominate the case,” MacNeil said. And yet, when the laminated pastry, stuffed with a decadent pistachio cream, isn’t available, the baker happily redirects disappointed patrons to the torta al pistacchio. “Almost always, people are thrilled they got it,” she said.

The torta is no consolation prize, though — and personally, I prefer it to the pistachio cornetti. And while the latter are the pastry case’s longest running item, the cake has been a mainstay since its debut last September. The kitchen typically runs through two or three 10-inch cakes every day, with each cut into 10 slices, MacNeil said. That works out to between 20 and 30 slices per day, or between 120 and 180 slices per week.

In part, the torta owes its success to pistachio’s popularity. “Pistachio is having a moment, still,” MacNeil said, noting that the dessert is a delicious and somewhat unexpected vehicle for that flavor. Most people aren’t looking for the torta al pistacchio, but all it takes is a taste to go nuts for it.