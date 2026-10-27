The Corio Team’s New Wood-Fired Restaurant Opens Tonight

Corte Oven & Bar debuts in the old Mulherin’s Pizzeria. Plus: Honeysuckle's new cafe concept, Kampar shows signs of life, and a look at the bar coming to Ballers.

Howdy, buckaroos! And welcome back to The Special weekly food news round-up. There’s a lot of industry news to get through this week, including (but not limited to) not two, not three, but FOUR new opening announcements, one shocking (and maybe temporary) closure, and the possible return of an old favorite that’s been gone too long, plus food events for Halloween weekend and a candy-dispensing billboard in Dilworth Park. It’s a big week, so let’s get right into it, shall we? We’ll kick things off this week with …

Wood-Fired Leeks and Squid Ink Risotto on Ludlow Street

Back in May of last year, three veterans of Greg Vernick’s restaurant empire — chef David Feola, FOH pro Ryan Mulholland and beverage specialist James Smith — opened the modern Italian spot Corio in University City. It was a solid success for the gang (which calls itself The Corio Group), slinging pizza, pasta, and cocktails in a town that isn’t exactly lacking in any of those three things. And now, less than 18 months later, they’re coming back with a second restaurant that’s doing … pretty much the same thing.

The new joint is called Corte Oven & Bar and just in case you didn’t already have plans for dinner, it’s opening tonight at 1175 Ludlow Street in East Market.

Oh, and because the restaurant industry is not without its fair share of ironies, that address is the former home of Mulherin’s failed pizza expansion and comes complete with a big wood-fired oven. Corio made a name for itself (at least partly) on the back of its fancy pizzas topped with everything from roasted corn and smoked cheddar to braised rabbit. But Corte, on the other hand, is serving no pizzas at all, preferring to focus its attentions on Italian small plates, wood-fired vegetables, and big entrée plates like sea bream in a charred tomato puttanesca or roasted chicken with capers and anchovy all coming straight out of that oven.

As a matter of fact, In the kitchen, Feola has based his entire menu around wood-fired cooking. He’s got plates of roasted leeks with a lemon aioli and vichyssoise purée, bucatini with blistered tomatoes, charred broccoli with chimichurri, and Gruyère crisps. Even his salad dressing has some smoke in them. He’s also doing a Maryland crab risotto blackened with squid ink and served with oyster mushrooms that sounds interesting, arancini with chicory salad that he’s bringing over from Corio because they were already such a winner there, and a full roster of sandwiches — which are a nice thing to see on a dinner menu. At the bar, they’ve brought in Chris Gueye as beverage manager, and he’ll be doing a cocktail menu focused on Italian spirits, bitters, and vermouth, plus an old-world wine list. That means lots of Negronis, martinis, spritzes, and big-bodied reds to stand up to all that smoke.

Dinner service starts tonight. Lunch will be added once the team gets their legs under them in their new home. If you’re down, reservations are available right now.

Coffee at Honeysuckle

A few days ago, word came down from the team at Honeysuckle that they were going to be expanding service with a new daytime coffee and cafe concept called Elders. The announcement came via Instagram and read, in part:

“At the center of this project is our heartfelt desire to create a space where cultural appreciation and meaningful intergenerational connections are commonplace. Expect a thoughtful coffee and tea menu executed with integrity and attention to detail. Whether you’re looking for a carefully considered rotation of pour over coffees, dialed in espresso, creative matcha and tea beverages or just a straightforward cup of brewed coffee, we look forward to serving you with care.”

Beyond the fact that this will obviously be a cafe-focused project inside the Honeysuckle space, there’s not a lot of details yet. But I like the idea of owners Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate getting even more daylight use out of this space beyond Honeysuckle Midday, the sliding-scale lunch service they added a couple months back. Plus, because of Omar and Cybille’s background, it appears to be coming with a deliberate focus on art and literature, like so much of what they do.

There’s no opening date yet, but there was this, from the same post on Instagram: “To the many conversations we’ll have, the books and music we’ll share, the art we’ll create and the bonds we’ll build … see you soon in Elders Cafe.”

So, for now, we’ll just say this one is coming soon, and I’ll keep an eye on the progress. You’ll know more when I know more.

Kampar Shows Signs of Life

The Tates aren’t the only ones who dropped some big (if somewhat vague) news on Instagram last week, because guess who else popped up in the feed? Ange Branca from Kampar.

For those of you who’ve forgotten, Kampar was one of the best, coolest, most delicious restaurants in the city for what felt like about five minutes last year. It actually opened in March of 2024 but lasted less than a year before a fire shuttered the entire operation in February of 2025. It has been closed ever since, which has sucked for about a million reasons, but Branca has always said that she was going to bring it back, and has used the restaurant’s Instagram page to detail the slow process of recovery.

And that’s cool because I’ve gotten to watch her do everything from retiling the floors to rebuilding the bar, but last week she put up the post that I’ve been waiting to see for months: an announcement that Kampar is hiring.

Now it would be one thing if she were looking for managers or exec-level positions to be filled. That kind of thing can happen weeks or months before a restaurant actually opens to the public. But this was a call for jobs in day-to-day ops: line cooks and dishwashers, baristas and food runners. And while a chef or a floor manager might be brought on well in advance, no one looks at hiring a dishwasher until they think they’re going to need a dishwasher.

To me, this says that the reopening of Kampar is getting close. And that’s great news because I have now gone almost a year without Kampar’s rendang and nasi lemak, and I really don’t know how much longer I can wait.

Meanwhile, Over in Fishtown

Neon Record is the new Mediterranean-leaning restaurant and tavern focusing on “the intersection of sport culture and sound culture” opening inside Ballers — the pickleball and club located inside The Battery on Beach Street near Penn Treaty Park.

For the record, that might be the single Fishtown-iest sentence I’ve ever written in my entire life.

But before anyone gets all judgy about the eating and drinking habits of gentrifying pickleball enthusiasts, there’s a couple interesting things about the place that are worth paying attention to. First, the chef they’re bringing on to run the kitchen is a longtime veteran named Ja’Mir Wimberly-Cole who’s most recently ex of the Avery and Restaurant Aleksandar, but cut his teeth working under Kevin Sbraga back in the day. His menu is a mix of artichoke croquettes with lemon yogurt and double smashburgers with Ballers sauce. He’s got “Neon Beets” on the menu, but they come with whipped goat cheese, figs, and a pumpkin seed dukkah. There are Buffalo wings, but also a braised short rib over polenta. And at the bar, there are pickle-tinis and cocktails made with a shot of Frank’s RedHot, but also a gin, St. Germain and green Chartreuse number named after Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

So, it’s a mixed bag is what I’m saying. There are giant TVs to show sports, piano jazz, sets from local DJs, and fluorescent shelving behind the bar, but also a curated vinyl collection and a Yamaha baby grand on the stage. Plus, all that pickleball (and golf sims, and a weight room, and squash courts, and a co-working space). And all of it contained inside The Battery, a century-old building that used to be a PECO generating station right on the Delaware riverfront repurposed now as a sports-and-social club for members and the public alike.

Neon Record is open now for nightly dinner service and brunch on the weekends. Reservations are available right here.

Now who has room for some leftovers?

The Leftovers

We’re not done with the announcements about openings quite yet. In case you missed it, James Beard Award winner Danny Childs opened his first bar last week. Called Field Day, it opened on Wednesday with “an onsite fermentation lab, a backyard garden, and serious talent in the kitchen,” according to Regan Fletcher Stephens who talked to Childs and wrote about the opening in details right here. You should check it out. If for no other reason than to see how the kitchen (run by Melissa McGrath, formerly of Sweet Amalia) can make a dish like pumpkin spicebush soft-serve with corn silk caramel and pumpkin brittle work on a menu for which it is only like the fourth-most-unusual combination.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of hard news coming out of Chris Kearse’s restaurants these past couple weeks. His new cocktail bar, Known Associates, has been dark for weeks and, over the weekend, Forsythia (which recently got a “Recommended” designation from the Michelin Guide) closed without warning. This might all be temporary. It might not be. But Kearse is in the middle of a lawsuit stemming from an assault allegation from earlier this month, and now a creditor is looking to collect on a large debt it claims Kearse owes.

The Inquirer has been reporting on this for about a week now and has all the details if you’re interested. But for the moment, both operations are shut down and no reservations are being accepted for the foreseeable future (they’re completely grayed-out on Resy). Word is, both locations are planning on reopening, but we’ll see what happens over the next few days.

If you’re looking for something fun to check out over the upcoming Halloween weekend, Mixteca — the New York City-based cocktail bar and restaurant that opened recently in the old Martha space in Kensington — has you covered from Mischief Night straight through until November 2nd. They’re running regular service ‘til 2 a.m. on October 30th, followed by a special happy hour on Halloween, tables set up outside for trick-or-treaters handing out Mexican candies and selling hot drinking chocolate for $4, and a floor staff working in costumes. After that, they’ll be open late on Sunday for the Eagles’ night game against the Commanders and are doing a pig roast in the kitchen and a collab with Cazadores tequila at the bar with discounted margaritas and pitchers. Finally, on Monday night, they’re celebrating Día de los Muertos with an Industry Night special from 9 p.m. to midnight. There’ll be food and drink specials, a live DJ, $10 cocktails, skeleton costumes, prizes, swag, stickers, candy, and an ofrenda to honor your loved ones who are no longer with us. It’s going to be a busy few nights, and you can keep track of all the details on Mixteca’s Instagram page.

We’re approaching the final days of spooky season bars and pop-ups, so if you’re looking for one last Halloween hurrah, check out Laura Swartz’s guide to Halloween for grownups.

Finally, this week, in keeping with the Halloween spirit, here’s an odd little thing that’s happening. Over in Dilworth Park, Farmers Insurance has a billboard that’s spitting out free candy.

I know. That’s weird, right? But apparently, the California-based insurance company is setting up a billboard near City Hall Station at 15th and Market, and on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. it will give out “free, high-quality candy” to anyone who interacts with it.

So, if you happen to be in the neighborhood this weekend, maybe stop by and check it out. I mean, sure: It’s just another marketing ploy by a massive company trying to get your attention (and your dollars). But on the other hand, free candy! And who doesn’t love that?