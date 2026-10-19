Welp, We Tried the Wawa Sushi

“It tasted like if beige had a flavor,” writes food critic Jason Sheehan.

By now, you’ve probably heard the rumors that Wawa has begun test-marketing sushi in a handful of their suburban stores.

There have been sightings at stores in West Chester and Media, in Glen Mills and Exton. People have been posting about it on TikTok and Instagram. News crews have been dispatched to cover the arrival like Ron Burgundy has just blown the conch, and every joke that can be made about gas-station sushi has already been made — mostly by people unwilling to make the drive just to try it for themselves.

But I am willing. Excited, even. Because this is Wawa and I love Wawa. I love it enough to say (loudly) when I think the company is making terrible mistakes, and to defend it when I believe it’s onto something interesting — even when I am the only one. I am a fan, but not a fanatic. Did I once eat every notable sandwich on the menu in order to assemble a ranked list of Wawa’s best (and worst) hoagies? Yes, I did. But that’s because I care.

I have something of a history with questionable sushi already because I appreciate the cheap stuff. More than that, I grew up on it. The first sushi I ever ate was from Wegmans back in Rochester, skipping classes in high school and ducking out for black foam trays of tekka maki or spicy tuna and eating them while sitting on the hood of my car in the parking lot. I have eaten at Hiroki, and at Jesse Ito’s omakase counter at Royal, but for the longest time, one of my favorite places to get sushi (and absolutely delicious onigiri) was at a little shop down in Suburban Station called Yoshi where all the sushi was made by robots.

In the deepest, darkest places of my garbage raccoon heart, I still hold a wild affection for sushi presented the way it was meant to be: as a snack of convenience made for busy commuters; a street food prized for its ease and lack of complication. So I was the ideal target audience for Wawa’s sushi experiment. I should’ve absolutely loved it.

And I absolutely did not.

Couple things you should know going in. First, calling it “Wawa’s sushi” isn’t entirely accurate because Wawa isn’t making it. The hoagie artists behind the counter aren’t hunched over bamboo mats rolling maki to order. Instead, it’s coming from a company called Hissho Sushi, produced locally under a brand called Sushi Soku and delivered daily to Wawa locations where it’s kept in the refrigerated grab-and-go cases alongside the salads, pinwheels, and string cheese. Second, none of it involves raw fish. All the rolls are either cooked or vegetable-based, with only a handful of options available, like California rolls (regular and spicy), spicy shrimp crunch rolls, vegetable rolls, and Philadelphia rolls. They are about eight pieces each, will run you around $9 a pop, and according to the guy working the checkout at the store at 750 North Pottstown Pike in Exton where I stopped, they are selling pretty well — though mostly to people taking lots of pictures with their phones (like I was).

It was a nice, cool day, so in an attempt at recapturing a moment from my misspent youth, I bought my rolls (California and crunchy shrimp), carried them out to my car in the parking lot, and ate them right there, hoping for as fresh an experience as possible. The trays of sushi were sealed and looked fresh. The avocado in the California roll was kinda pale, but hadn’t begun to oxidize. The mayo-based sauce doodled on top wasn’t dried out. The Exton Wawa offered disposable chopsticks in sealed paper envelopes, and little plastic envelopes of shoyu soy sauce so, from the start, everything seemed good and right. Until I started eating.

At its most basic, sushi — even low-rent, grocery store and gas station sushi — is about contrast. It is about texture and subtle flavor playing off each other. Soft rice and the snap of nori. Smooth avocado and the crunch of matchstick cucumbers. But this was a tragedy of sameness. It tasted like if beige had a flavor. The plain California roll tasted of nothing but whatever I added to it — soy sauce and grainy, awful wasabi. There was a kind of baseline, indefinable savory-ness — of something un-sweet and un-sour and un-salty in my mouth — but nothing more. And the spicy California roll was the same, only, again, with the addition of some vague spiciness from the sauce that was so generic and affectless it was as though it’d been designed in a lab to wipe any memory of itself from your brain as soon as you started to chew. Also, the rice seemed somehow mushy and stale and undercooked all at the same time.

I did not get any Philadelphia rolls because I hate Philadelphia rolls under pretty much every circumstance, so I didn’t think it would be fair. But the crunchy shrimp roll, while better than either California variety, still wasn’t good. There was no crunch. The sprinkling of fried bits pressed into the rice had all gone soft in the container. There was a vague flavor of the sea — like this sushi roll had met a shrimp once in its travels but didn’t really recall much about it — but, again, the predominant flavor was a kind of teriyaki-ish hit from the sauce and an overwhelming sense of exhausted sameness. The rice, the topping, the shrimp — it all tasted the same. The texture was flat, like the whole thing had been extruded whole from a giant machine, made from a food paste labeled “Spicy Shrimp Crunch Roll.” And tasting the piped star of wasabi on the side felt like eating a mouthful of playground sand.

I wanted to like the sushi. I really did. I wanted to be impressed with the innovation or shocked by the quality or even just satisfied with the experience. But I got none of that. This was, top to bottom, a bad idea. The Wegmans sushi of my youth was a hundred times better. The stuff the robots made in the subway was foie gras compared to this cat food. Even in some sort of hypothetical sushi emergency where lives might be saved by the quick and convenient application of California rolls, I’d hesitate before buying it again, look around, and see if there was a strip mall sushi spot somewhere close by instead.

And while this experiment may work out for Wawa, the worst thing about it is that this sushi might someday be the first taste some other juvenile delinquent gets of a wider food world beyond the confines of their suburban upbringing. That this flavorless, textureless, entirely underwhelming simulacrum could shape the palate of some kid like me starving for something different and willing to take any version they can get, and show them only a world reaching for blandness and convenience. That this might define sushi for someone who has never had it done better.

The only good thing I can say about it at all? At least I didn’t have to get it at Sheetz.