Jawdropper of the Week: Neoclassical Condo in Old City

This Gilded Age gem in the historic Philadelphia Bank building is being toned down a little, but that means you can dress it up as you like.

Every so often, a listing comes along that leaves me speechless. (No, seriously. I know some of you find that impossible to imagine.)

This Old City neoclassical condo for sale is one of them.

This highly polished gem in the historic Philadelphia Bank building not only looks like it belongs there but also looks like it has indeed been there since the Philadelphia (later Philadelphia National) Bank finished building it in 1859. (The Bank of Pennsylvania began work on this building in 1857, only to fail in the financial panic of that year. The Philadelphia Bank bought the failed bank and resumed work on the structure.)

But it hasn’t. Instead, what you see here is the work of architect John Milner, who designed this elegant residence a mere seven years ago.

And while the foyer, with its gilded coffered ceiling, crown moldings and floors of Carrara and Bardiglio marble may give you no clue as to this condo’s youth, the main living area just off of it does.

Again, the mid-19th-century design and decor don’t tip you off. But its totally open great room should.

This space holds the living room, dining room and kitchen. Its oak floors were inspired by those at Versailles.

The living room sits next to the windows facing Chestnut Street. It has a fireplace with a custom marble mantel and big-screen TV.

And the Joanne Hudson-designed kitchen occupies the alcove off the dining room.

Its antiqued traditional cabinetry covers a Sub-Zero fridge, a Miele dishwasher, and the fume hood over the Wolf six-burner gas range.

The laundry facilities occupy a closet off the kitchen.

The private quarters lie on the other side of the foyer. The primary bedroom fills the Chestnut Street side and includes a sitting room.

Its limestone-faced bathroom boasts dual vanities, a frameless glass shower and a whirlpool soaking tub.

Two more bedrooms and a hall bath round out the private wing. One currently serves as a home office.

Besides living in the lap of luxury inside this condo, you will enjoy all the amenities the next-door Renaissance Hotel has to offer, including its fitness center, pool, room service and housekeeping.

And all the nightlife, dining, entertainment, historic and shopping options Old City and Society Hill have to offer are at your doorstep.

So now that you’ve read the good news about this Old City neoclassical condo for sale, I have some bad news to offer you: It doesn’t look like this anymore.

But the news isn’t as bad as it sounds. Only the wall coverings are being removed to “neutralize” the interior and (the owner and listing agent hope) enable a would-be buyer to realize its potential faster. All of the trim and other architectural details will remain as they are. And if you can see all the potential this one-of-a-kind residence just by looking at these pictures, you should call the listing agent right away — you may get the chance to choose new paint schemes and draperies.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,068

SALE PRICE: $1,795,000

OTHER STUFF: A $2,146 monthly condo fee covers building and common area maintenance and insurance, gas and water service, building management, snow removal and use of the hotel amenities. The sale price includes all the furniture contained in the unit. As the photos we received from the brokerage include some rooms that were restaged with different furnishings, you may want to confirm what furniture comes with the unit when you contact the listing agent.

421 Chestnut St. #401, Philadelphia, PA 19106 [Rich Goldberg | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]