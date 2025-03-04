Jawdropper of the Week: High-Floor Condo in Two Liberty Place

Sometimes it’s what’s outside that makes a condo special. But what’s inside this double unit is special as well.

This column features unusual, outstanding houses — places with original style, unique design, interesting stories behind them, stuff like that.

On first glance, it may appear that this Liberty Place double-unit condo for sale has none of those things. Sure, it’s stylish, sleek, bright and modern, but that could describe any of thousands of Center City condos.

And then you look out the windows and realize it comes with something few Center City condos have.

This residence joins two units together 50 stories above 16th Street. And since one of the two units occupies a corner of the building, this means that you get panoramic views of Philadelphia in two directions.

Then, on top of watching the sun set over West Philadelphia, you can watch it rise over the Delaware thanks to the large expanse of east-facing windows in the attached second unit.

The best views come from the main living area and primary bedroom, both of which occupy southwest corners. The large, nearly full-height windows let you take everything in.

Right behind those is the expansive view to the east from the “zen den” — a large lounge created from the second unit’s main living area. (The second unit also contains the laundry room in its full bathroom.)

But don’t get me wrong about what’s inside this unit. It’s quite nicely outfitted and equipped to entertain with clean modern style.

The western half of this condo combo contains a custom Eurostyle kitchen featuring Miele appliances and an oversized island.

The unit is also equipped with both chilled and room-temperature wine storage in built-in cabinets. It also has a wet bar tucked inside a hall closet off the main living area.

The living room has a retractable big-screen TV in front of the west-facing window, and you’ll find another built into the south wall of the den. Custom remote-controlled blinds block the light when you want to watch a movie.

And on top of all this, Two Liberty Place has a full complement of community amenities you can use.

These include a fitness center, pool, sauna and steam room.

And it has a club room with games and a kitchen for larger dinners.

It also has an unbeatable location just a short walk from City Hall, Rittenhouse Square and Suburban Station.

Put simply, there’s nothing ordinary about this Liberty Place double-unit condo for sale. It may look like other modern condos you may have seen, but it’s like no other condo you’ve seen.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 4

SQUARE FEET: 2,491

SALE PRICE: $1,950,000

50 S. 16th St. #5001-02, Philadelphia, PA 19102 [John S. Duffy and Julia Holland | Duffy Real Estate]