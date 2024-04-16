Just Listed: Refreshed Expanded Trinity in Bella Vista

You will have no trouble getting your mattresses to the top of this move-in-ready trinity that would still benefit from a little work in its backyard.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, higher interest rates do not appear to have deterred house-hunters shopping in the lower and middle parts of the market. Houses in the suburbs with price tags under $1 million are selling fast, and those in the city are going almost as quickly.

It appears, however, that trinities may be a partial exception to this rule. Most of the trinities you’ve seen here over the past two months remain on the market while pricier (and larger) city homes have sold quickly.

This refreshed Bella Vista expanded trinity house for sale may join them, but I hope it doesn’t. While it has one element that could use a little work, it’s otherwise move-in ready, recently refreshed and conveniently located.

It sits just a few doors down and across the street from this trinity I featured last week. Like it, it has two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

The main floor contains a living room with an exposed brick accent wall. All the other walls in this house have a fresh coat of paint.

Note also the straight-line staircase. Getting your mattresses up to the two bedrooms won’t be a struggle here.

The kitchen and bathroom are in the rear ell.

The kitchen has brand-new cabinets and a brand-new range.

And the bathroom off the kitchen has been completely rebuilt.

Because the bathroom sits on the first floor, making it easy on your guests, the two upstairs bedrooms have plenty of space.

A roof deck sits off the one on the second floor.

If you haven’t noticed yet, the owner of this house has a fondness for colorful tile.

The top-floor primary bedroom gets natural light all day thanks to windows on its east and west sides. This means you can wake up and go to bed with the sun, particularly in the summer.

The one area that could use some work is the rear patio, which currently consists of crushed stone. This presents a great opportunity for a buyer to turn it into a green oasis.

The unfinished basement contains the laundry.

This refreshed Bella Vista expanded trinity house for sale is just as convenient to so many places as last week’s trinity up the block is. I’ll refer you to that article for a full list of what you can walk to from here.

And since it’s priced lower than its up-the-block neighbor, you will have money left over to spruce up its backyard.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 1,020

SALE PRICE: $334,000

726 S. Percy St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Tami Dang | Realty Mark Associates]