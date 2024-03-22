On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Lodge on Lake Wallenpaupack

The listing says this house was built in the 1950s, but the “remodeling” job really turned it into an all-new one that makes the most of its lakefront site.

“This high-quality home is newly remodeled and shows like brand new,” reads the very brief description of this Lake Wallenpaupack lakeside lodge house for sale.

The reason why it “shows like brand new,” however, is because for all intents and purposes, it is brand new.

Listing agent Philip Arasimowicz of Davis R. Chant Realtors explains that the owner of this house just about completely demolished the structure that stood here — and maybe should have finished the job. But even if the core of a vintage-1955 house remains somewhere inside this one, the one that stands here now is a modern looker that’s luxuriously outfitted and makes a nod to its woodsy environment.

That nod starts with the front door and its porte-cochère. The front entrance blends traditional elegance with a touch of the rustic.

The entrance leads to a foyer that connects to the kitchen.

This is one of the many spaces in this house that deserved to be mentioned in the listing copy. It features a Wolf six-burner gas range with a griddle (covered in the photos by a butcher-block cutting board) and a vent fan that pops up out of the island.

It also has a large walk-in pantry with a second freezer to accompany the refrigerator-freezer — presumably a Sub-Zero — hidden behind one of those cabinet doors. (The pantry doors are located in the center of the cabinet array, and I’m pretty certain the refrigerator-freezer sits to their right.)

The kitchen not only has an island for cooking and prep work but also a wet bar and a large quartz-topped bar that seats 13.

That capacious kitchen bar may explain why the owner saw no reason to put a table in the dining room.

The kitchen is open to both the dining room and the living room; a door separates the latter two rooms.

The living room boasts a full-height stone fireplace and log-frame supports.

The banister on the stairs and the balcony also have log railings. These are the real nod to the rustic.

A sunroom separates the living room from the rear deck that spans the width of the house.

This Lake Wallenpaupack lakeside lodge house for sale has two primary suites on the main floor, making one-floor living a breeze. This is the larger of the two primary bedrooms. It comes with a coffee bar and French doors that open onto the lakeside deck.

Both primary bathrooms have the same features: stone tile-lined showers, freestanding soaking tubs, and dual vanities. But the one in the other primary suite has a wet-room setup whose shower has body sprays, which this one lacks. Maybe this is compensation for the lack of a coffee bar in the other primary suite.

Two of the four bedrooms on the second floor share a Jack and Jill bath with a dual vanity in one room and a shower in the other.

The bedroom above also includes bonus space under one gable, connected to the rest of the room by a corridor. This bedroom is big enough to accommodate several kids if you either have a large family or wish to have several relatives over at the same time.

The other two bedrooms also share a similarly configured bath, except the one room has a shower/tub combo. The fourth bedroom also accesses it from the hall outside it.

The partially finished ground floor contains two rooms designed for leisure and entertaining. The larger one has a wet bar and could easily function as a media room.

The other room has a sauna at its far end. I’m guessing the owner doesn’t use it all that often, for those posters on its walls would probably buckle from the humidity.

Both of the finished ground-floor rooms open onto a patio that in turn leads to the backyard.

And this is what you see from the backyard, the patio, and the main-floor rear deck.

This house sits on a small peninsula that juts out into Lake Wallenpaupack near its midpoint. Thus it enjoys a southern exposure. And that means plenty of sunlight streaming through the lake-facing windows and drenching the deck.

If you enjoy boating, you might want to consider adding a dock to your property. Plenty of other outdoor recreation opportunities abound around this house. And since it’s not part of a resort community, you also save on community association fees.

All these features make this house ideal for someone who wants to live luxuriously on the lake in a brand-new house that isn’t.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 7,452

SALE PRICE: $3,250,000

58 Ledge Drive, Lakeville, PA 18438 [Philip Arasimowicz | Davis R. Chant Realtors]